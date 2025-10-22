How to Watch LaLiga 'El Clásico': Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Open Extended Reactions

The latest chapter in "El Clásico," one of the most intense rivalries in international soccer, unfolds Sunday when Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid host Ferran Torres and Barcelona in a showdown between the two most successful clubs in Spain. Real Madrid lead the all-time series 105-52-104 (W-D-L), but Barcelona seek their fifth straight win against Madrid in all competitions. Barça defeated Madrid 4-3 in their last meeting in May en route to claiming their 28th LaLiga title. Raphinha scored two goals in the win.

Here are key facts about the upcoming "El Clásico" match:

When is it?

Real Madrid host Barcelona at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 26 at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, in the ESPN App and in the LaLiga streaming hub.

