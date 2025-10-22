Open Extended Reactions

MUNICH -- Seventeen-year-old Lennart Karl was handed his first Champions League start and made the most of it.

Within five minutes of kickoff against Club Brugge on Wednesday, Karl became Bayern Munich's youngest Champions League goalscorer in style, breaking a record set by Jamal Musiala.

Karl picked up a pass in midfield from Jonathan Tah, dodged past defender Brandon Mechele and surged to the edge of the Brugge box before hitting a swerving left-foot shot which went in over goalkeeper Nordin Jackers.

Lennart Karl celebrates his record-breaking goal for Bayern Munich. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Karl sprinted to the corner to celebrate with a knee slide before Bayern striker Harry Kane and midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic rushed over to hug their young teammate.

At 17 years, 242 days old, Karl breaks a record set by Musiala, who was 121 days older when he scored against Lazio in a round-of-16 game four years ago.

Karl wears the same shirt number, 42, that Musiala wore in that game.

It's Karl's first senior club goal in his 10th Bayern appearance in all competitions. He made his debut at the Club World Cup in a 10-0 thrashing of Auckland City in June.