Jude Bellingham said scoring in Real Madrid's 1-0 Champions League win over Juventus on Wednesday was a "great feeling" after finding the net for the first time this season.

Bellingham pounced inside the six-yard box after Vinícius Júnior's shot rebounded off the post, to give Madrid all three points at the Santiago Bernabéu and make it three wins out of three in the Champions League this season.

The England midfielder hadn't scored since undergoing shoulder surgery in July, and has now found his form ahead of Sunday's Clásico with Barcelona in LaLiga.

"It's a great feeling, a long time now since I've scored, a lot of time out and dreaming of that moment, back in the Champions League and against a big team," Bellingham told CBS. "To score a winner, here at home, it's unbelievable. I felt comfortable, really good. To play well was important, and to score the winning goal helps the team a lot."

"It's what I like about that kind of player," goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said. "Vini makes his move, and [Jude] is there, watching for the second ball.

"He's getting back to his best level. He had a great game."

Bellingham excelled in his debut season at the Bernabéu, scoring 19 goals in LaLiga, but found it more difficult in 2024-25, as Madrid ended the campaign without a major trophy.

Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring a goal for Real Madrid against Juventus. Getty Images

"I didn't think last year was a disaster," Bellingham said. "[It was] still 15 goals, 14 assists, but I know the general feeling was that it was worse. But I was a part of that, how we didn't play as well last year.

"There were still good moments, but not the level I want to play at, not the level like the first year. Now I've had my shoulder surgery, a new manager [Xabi Alonso], he's got that shape, how we want to play.

"You have to learn from it."

Alonso was accused of rushing Bellingham back into the team for Madrid's derby defeat to Atletico Madrid last month, but the midfielder has impressed in the last week.

"Independently of the goal, Jude had a very complete game," Alonso said on Wednesday. "It was difficult, there wasn't much space, Juve sat deep. I liked the game he played in Getafe and I liked his game today a lot, and he scored a goal, too. He was competitive, he won a lot of balls, he got into positions in the box.

"He's a player who can cover ground, he's versatile, he has different qualities, and he knows how to get into the box, that's why he's one of the most complete players in the world."

Madrid go into the Clásico two points ahead of Barcelona, with nine games played.