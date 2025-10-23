UCL stats: Harry Kane's 20 faster than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland's 12 on the trot

Open Extended Reactions

This week's UEFA Champions League matchday has mostly played out on expected lines with top teams across Europe winning their matches. The likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, PSG, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan earned victories in their respective games while Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Juventus suffered defeats.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of the mid-week stats from the UCL:

122

Curtis Jones completed 122 passes against Eintracht Frankfurt, the most ever by a Liverpool player in a UEFA Champions League match since 2003-04.

3

Chelsea became the first Premier League side to have three different teenage scorers in a match in all competitions since 1992-93 -- Marc Guiu (19), Estêvão (18), and Tyrique George (19).

19

English teams scored 19 goals on this UEFA Champions League matchday -- the most ever by a nation's clubs in one matchday (Chelsea - 5, Liverpool - 5, Arsenal - 4, Newcastle United - 3, Manchester City - 2 Spurs - 0).

20

Harry Kane has scored 20 goals in 12 games for Bayern Munich in all competitions in 2025-26.

He is the fastest to 20 goals, more than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo have ever managed from the start of a season in their club careers (Messi 17, Ronaldo 13 in 2014-15).

1

In their last three matches, Arsenal have conceded just one shot on target in five hours and two minutes of game time.

9

Erling Haaland has scored in each of his last nine games in all competitions for Manchester City, only between August and October 2022 (10 games) has he enjoyed a longer run in his top-flight club career.

He has scored in 12 consecutive matches for club and country and has 23 G/A in those matches.

Erling Haaland has scored in 12 consecutive matches for club and country and has 23 G/A in those matches. He's averaged nearly two goal contributions per match in that span �� pic.twitter.com/h367u72cWV - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 21, 2025

9

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford has been directly involved in nine goals (five goals, four assists) in all competitions this season.

Only Kylian Mbappé (17) and Julián Alvarez (10) have been directly involved in more goals for a LaLiga club than Rashford.

12

Bayern Munich became the first club in Bundesliga history to start a season with 12 straight wins -- only AC Milan in 1992-93 managed a longer winning start to the season (13) among teams in Europe's top 5 leagues.

39

Bayern Munich have scored 39 goals in 10 UCL and league matches this season, most among the teams in Europe's top 5 leagues.

4

Thibaut Courtois made his 300th appearance for Real Madrid in all competitions on Wednesday, becoming the fourth goalkeeper with the most appearances in the history of the club, behind Iker Casillas (725), Paco Buyo (456) and Miguel Ángel (346).

3

Fermín López became the first Spanish player to score a hat trick for Barcelona in the history of the Champions League.

Five of Barcelona's six goals scored between Fermin Lopez and Marcus Rashford �� Warming up for ElClásico �� pic.twitter.com/CnjagBYBI9 - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 21, 2025

2

At 18 years and 100 days old, Lamine Yamal became the second youngest player to score a penalty in the history of the Champions League, after Bojan Krkić did it against Sporting CP in November 2008 (18 years and 90 days), both playing for FC Barcelona.

12

Paris Saint-Germain won their 12th match in the Champions League in 2025, equaling Real Madrid in 2014 and Bayern Munich in 2001 as the teams who have won the most in a calendar year in the competition.

7

PSG's seven goals vs Bayer Leverkusen became a UCL record for most away goals scored in a match.

6

PSV became first Dutch club to score 6+ goals in a single European Cup game (against Napoli) since Ajax in October 1979 (10-0 v Omonia Nicosia).

6

Napoli have conceded six goals for the first time in the European competition. They suffered at least six goals in a single match for the first time since December 21, 1997 (3-6 against Sampdoria in Serie A).

7

Juventus have not won any of their last seven matches across all competitions (D5, L2) -- their longest winless run since April-May 2009.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.