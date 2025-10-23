Open Extended Reactions

Harry Kane eclipsed a landmark of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Harry Kane's brilliant goal-scoring form means he has beaten a particular landmark of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kane scored in Bayern Munich's 4-0 win against Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday night, tapping in from close range after 14 minutes.

It was the England captain's 20th goal of the season in all competitions, a tally he has now reached faster than Messi or Ronaldo ever managed.

Kane has notched 20 goals in his first 12 games of this campaign for Bayern and England.

Messi, three times, scored 20 goals in his first 17 games of a season. Ronaldo's best effort was scoring 20 in the first 13 games of 2014-2015.

Kane's sensational goalscoring could also see him eclipse an English record in the Champions League.

Wayne Rooney is currently the only English player to have scored 25 Champions League goals for one club (Manchester United), but Kane is already only two goals shy of breaking that record.

Kane scored 21 Champions League goals for Tottenham.

But now at the start of his third season with German giants Kane, the records continue to tumble in front of goal.

In his next Champions League outing, he can match Robert Lewandowski's exploits for Bayern.

Kane is seeking his 25th goal in the competition in his first 29 games for the club, a feat Lewandowski managed.

Kane has already scored 100 goals for Bayern in all competitions, hitting the landmark faster than any player in Europe's top five leagues.

He also scored his 400th career goal against Borussia Dortmund last weekend.

For England, Kane also broke the record for scoring the most goals while representing a foreign club. He has 18 England goals as a Bayern player, after scoring recently against Latvia. Previously, Gary Lineker's 17 goals as a Barcelona player was the record.

Bayern won easily on Wednesday at home to Club Brugge, with 17-year-old Lennart Karl opening the scoring.

Kane notched shortly after, before ex-Liverpool Luis Díaz made it 3-0 inside the first half. Nicolas Jackson, on-loan from Chelsea, came off the bench to add a fourth.