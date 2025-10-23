Craig Burley says Barcelona's 6-1 victory over Olympiacos in the Champions League does not cover their defensive issues. (1:35)

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is a potential loan option for Chelsea, while the Catalan club are closely monitoring the situation of Atletico Madrid striker Julián Álvarez. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

- Real Madrid to let Endrick to leave on loan in January

- Bayern Munich extend Kompany's contract to 2029

- Forest hire Dyche as Postecoglou replacement

Barcelona's Marc-André ter Stegen is considering his future at the club. Chris Ricco - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

- Chelsea are continuing to explore the market for a goalkeeper, with Barcelona's Marc-André ter Stegen a potential option on loan. TEAMtalk reports that a move in January for the 33-year-old is a possibility, but competition from clubs across Europe, as well as his hefty salary, could make the deal difficult to secure. The Blues are also reportedly keen on AC Milan's Mike Maignan, who could be brought to Stamford Bridge next summer on a permanent deal after the club previously looked at him in January.

- Barcelona are "closely monitoring" the situation of Atletico Madrid striker Julián Álvarez, according to Sport. The 25-year-old is reported to be weighing up his options at the Wanda Metropolitano, with plans to look to leave the club if they fail to win any silverware this season. Despite having a release clause in his contract worth €500 million, Atleti could have no choice but to discuss a deal if Alvarez decides that he wants to move on. This season, the Argentina international has scored seven goals while assisting another three in 11 games across all competitions.

- A move for Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee is being prepared by West Ham United, according to iNews. It is reported that the Hammers want to secure a January loan move for the 24-year-old, who is yet to make a single start this season. But, despite the Red Devils being reluctant to part ways with the Netherlands international amid plans to block squad outgoings in the next transfer window, it is reported that he will look at his options with hopes of playing more ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

- Clubs in Saudi Arabia remain interested in AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The report claims that teams have indicated they would be willing to make an offer to sign the 26-year-old for a fee worth €80 million, but whether the Rossoneri decide to part ways with him will hinge on how he performs for the rest of the season. The Portugal international scored twice to help Milan to a 2-1 Serie A win over Fiorentina on Saturday.

- Aston Villa and Newcastle are among the teams looking at FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, according to A Bola. It is reported that clubs in the Premier League "remain vigilant" on the 21-year-old's situation, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur also linked. Samu is contracted with the Portuguese club until the summer of 2029, but has a release clause in his deal that allows him to be signed for €100 million.

- Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba has affirmed his commitment to the Seagulls, who would ask for a £120 million fee to let him go, despite interest from Manchester United. While United have also been linked with VfB Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller. (Sun)

- Real Madrid defender David Alaba, 33, is hopeful of being offered a new contract to stay at the Bernabeu despite his injury record and age. (Florian Plettenberg)

- An offer worth €50 million would be required for Inter Milan to consider parting ways with striker Marcus Thuram. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Barcelona are willing to sign on-loan Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford for his €30 million permanent clause if he continues his current form. (Fabrizio Romano)

- A new two-year contract extension could be proposed to Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry. (Christian Falk)

- Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are competing to sign AS Trencin and Nigeria winger Sani Suleiman, 19. (TEAMtalk)

- Newcastle are considering joining the race to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson. (iNews)

- Chelsea turned down an approach from Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah for midfielder Andrey Santos in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Serie A clubs are keeping tabs on PSV Eindhoven midfielder Jerdy Schouten. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Everton are confident of reaching an agreement over a new contract with midfielder James Garner. (TEAMtalk)

- Clubs in the Premier League are looking at Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Toure. (Florian Plettenberg)