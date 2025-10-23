Al Hazem vs Al Nassr: Kick-off time, team news, how to watch Ronaldo, Mane and co.

Open Extended Reactions

Al Nassr visit lower half side Al Hazem on the back of their first real test this season. Rather unexpectedly, it came in the shape of India's FC Goa in the AFC Champions League 2. Even though, they won 2-1 away, Al Nassr struggled to create chances with the same propensity they have done all season, and even the late introductions of top-scorer Joao Felix and star man Sadio Mane didn't help much to break down the stubborn Goa defence.

Al Hazem could take inspiration from that game, but with the side currently 12th in the table having won just one match in five (D2, L2), they will expect to struggle against the five-wins-in-five leaders of the Saudi Pro League. A pretty big change from the Goa match for Al Nassr will be the return to action of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was rested, as is the norm for the away games in the ACL 2 group stages, but he'll be back in the starting XI against the side he scored his 850th professional goal against last season.

Here's everything you need to know about the blockbuster clash:

How to watch:

The match will be available on ESPN Africa across Sub-Saharan Africa and FanCode in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Note: How to tune in to ESPN -- ESPN: DStv 218, StarTimes 248 and ESPN2: DStv 219, StarTimes 249

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Oct 25 at 8.00 p.m. CAT (9:00 PM Saudi; 11:30 p.m. IST)

Venue: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, Buraidah

Injury news:

Al Nassr

Marcelo Brozovic, M: muscle, OUT

Saad Al Nasser, D: knee, OUT

Nawaf Alaqidi, GK: hamstring, OUT

Expected Lineups:

Al Hazem

GK: Bruno Varela

RB: Ahmed Al Nakhli | CB: Sultan Tanker | CB: Abdulrahman Al Dakheel | LB: Abdulaziz Al Harbi

CM: Loreintz Rosier

RM: Fabio Martins | CM: Nawaf Al Habashi | CM: Basil Al Sayyali | LM: Elias Mokwana

CF: Omar Al Somah

Al Nassr

GK: Bento

RB: Nawaf Boushal | CB: Mohamed Simakan | CB: Inigo Martinez | LB: Aiman Yahya

DM: Angelo Gabriel | DM: Abdullah Al Khaibari

RW: Kingsley Coman | AM: Joao Felix | LW: Sadio Mane

CF: Cristiano Ronaldo

Stats:

New signing Joao Felix is currently leading the golden boot race with eight goals. Cristiano Ronaldo is fourth on the list with five.

Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman are joint second in the league for assists with four (behind Al Khaleej's Kostas Fortounis who has five).

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 850th goal against Al Hazem last season.

