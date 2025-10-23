        <
          Al Hazem vs Al Nassr: Kick-off time, team news, how to watch Ronaldo, Mane and co.

          Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane make a formidable pairing up front for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Oct 23, 2025, 08:47 AM

          Al Nassr visit lower half side Al Hazem on the back of their first real test this season. Rather unexpectedly, it came in the shape of India's FC Goa in the AFC Champions League 2. Even though, they won 2-1 away, Al Nassr struggled to create chances with the same propensity they have done all season, and even the late introductions of top-scorer Joao Felix and star man Sadio Mane didn't help much to break down the stubborn Goa defence.

          Al Hazem could take inspiration from that game, but with the side currently 12th in the table having won just one match in five (D2, L2), they will expect to struggle against the five-wins-in-five leaders of the Saudi Pro League. A pretty big change from the Goa match for Al Nassr will be the return to action of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

          Ronaldo was rested, as is the norm for the away games in the ACL 2 group stages, but he'll be back in the starting XI against the side he scored his 850th professional goal against last season.

          Here's everything you need to know about the blockbuster clash:

          How to watch:

          The match will be available on ESPN Africa across Sub-Saharan Africa and FanCode in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

          Note: How to tune in to ESPN -- ESPN: DStv 218, StarTimes 248 and ESPN2: DStv 219, StarTimes 249

          Key Details:

          Date: Saturday, Oct 25 at 8.00 p.m. CAT (9:00 PM Saudi; 11:30 p.m. IST)
          Venue: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, Buraidah

          Injury news:

          Al Nassr

          Marcelo Brozovic, M: muscle, OUT
          Saad Al Nasser, D: knee, OUT
          Nawaf Alaqidi, GK: hamstring, OUT

          Expected Lineups:

          Al Hazem

          GK: Bruno Varela
          RB: Ahmed Al Nakhli | CB: Sultan Tanker | CB: Abdulrahman Al Dakheel | LB: Abdulaziz Al Harbi
          CM: Loreintz Rosier
          RM: Fabio Martins | CM: Nawaf Al Habashi | CM: Basil Al Sayyali | LM: Elias Mokwana
          CF: Omar Al Somah

          Al Nassr

          GK: Bento
          RB: Nawaf Boushal | CB: Mohamed Simakan | CB: Inigo Martinez | LB: Aiman Yahya
          DM: Angelo Gabriel | DM: Abdullah Al Khaibari
          RW: Kingsley Coman | AM: Joao Felix | LW: Sadio Mane
          CF: Cristiano Ronaldo

          Stats:

          • New signing Joao Felix is currently leading the golden boot race with eight goals. Cristiano Ronaldo is fourth on the list with five.

          • Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman are joint second in the league for assists with four (behind Al Khaleej's Kostas Fortounis who has five).

          • Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 850th goal against Al Hazem last season.

          Latest news and analysis:

