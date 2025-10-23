Take a look at the numbers behind Chelsea's record-breaking 5-1 victory over Ajax. (0:51)

Teenage winger Estêvão has said he feels fulfilled after realising his long-time dream of scoring his first Champions League goal.

Estêvão, 18, became Chelsea's youngest-ever scorer in Europe's elite club competition when he converted a penalty in his team's 5-1 win over 10-man Ajax on Wednesday.

"I'm so happy with this first Champions League goal," Estêvão told TNT Sport.

"I'm so happy, there's no other way to describe it. I dreamed about this moment for a long time, and thank God it's here. I feel so fulfilled and happy."

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca handed Estêvão his first Champions League start on Wednesday with the Blues' summer signing having come off the bench in the 1-0 win over Benfica and the 3-1 loss at Bayern Munich.

"When I found out that I would be playing [from the start], I didn't even sleep in the afternoon," Estêvão said.

"I usually sleep in the afternoon to be in good shape, but the anxiety got the best of me and I couldn't even sleep. I'm thrilled to be playing for Chelsea, having opportunities, knowing that the coach trusts me, I'm very happy."

Estêvão praised teammate Enzo Fernández for his generosity in allowing him to take Chelsea's second penalty of the night, which the Brazilian had earned.

With Cole Palmer still out injured, Fernandez is Chelsea's designated penalty taker and had scored his team's third goal from the penalty spot.