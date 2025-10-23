Open Extended Reactions

Virgil van Dijk said the Liverpool squad held a players-only meeting after Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in an attempt to drag the team out of its four-game losing streak -- a run which ended with Wednesday's 5-1 Champions League win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Arne Slot's team secured their first victory since a Carabao Cup win against Southampton on Sept. 23 by fighting back from a goal down to beat Eintracht in Germany.

But with the Premier League champions dropping to fourth in the table, four points behind leaders Arsenal, with the Anfield defeat against United, Liverpool captain Van Dijk said that the build-up to the Eintracht game began with a team meeting aimed at addressing the issues that had led to the four-game losing run.

"On Monday, everyone was sad because we lost to Man United at home," Van Dijk told reporters.

"We haven't lost many games at home during my time at Liverpool and it was tough under the circumstances.

"So on Monday we came together, but it wasn't a crisis meeting. We all know how things can change. We're only in October.

"Obviously we also had a proper debrief with the manager, but we had a separate one as players.

"I wanted to say some things. It wasn't a crisis meeting. It's not something I do after every game. Let's keep it that way!"

Liverpool went into the Eintracht game aiming to avoid losing a fifth successive game for the first time in 72 years and Van Dijk said that it was important the squad avoided the "noise" building up as a consequence of the losing run.

"Nobody wants to lose four games in a row but it was the situation we faced," he said.

"We had to stay calm and block out all the noise from the outside because that's something you can't control.

"The only way to get out of a situation like that is to stay together, keep your mind on the task ahead, try to improve, keep the confidence, embrace the moment.

"They are all things that are easier to say than actually do, but if you want to get out of it, you have to do it.

"We live in a world now where there is always noise - always something to be said, always someone who knows is better. We have to stay focused on ourselves."

Liverpool's win in Frankfurt was orchestrated by £100 million summer signing Florian Wirtz, who registered two assists -- his first since the Community Shield defeat against Crystal Palace.

And after having his contribution at Liverpool so far questioned by fans and former players, Van Dijk said that Wirtz must learn to "embrace" the scrutiny.

"The noise is always going to be there," he said. "When you play for Liverpool, it's something you have to embrace.

"It's part and parcel. He just has to take it and focus on what we think of him and what we want from him."