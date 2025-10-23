Chelsea vs Sunderland: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday, when they host Sunderland at Stamford Bridge. Enzo Maresca's side followed their Premier League win over Nottingham Forest, a result that saw Ange Postecoglou sacked, with a 5-1 hammering of Ajax in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Chelsea have now won four games in a row in all competitions.

Chelsea's inconsistent start to the season has turned around following that win against Liverpool, where Estevao scored a late winner for them. However, a lengthy injury list alongside their disciplinary issues have not been ideal in these circumstances for them. Malo Gusto is suspended for this game following his red card against Forest. However, with fringe players like Marc Guiu impressing in the last two games, Maresca does have options that he can call upon.

Sunderland have made a superb return to life in the Premier League, winning four of their opening eight games this season. They have 14 points from their eight games so far, and sit in seventh place in the standings at this early stage of the season.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch:

The match will not be on TV in the U.K., but you can watch the game on Peacock in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and Jio Hotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, October 25, 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET; 7.30 p.m. IST, Thursday and 1 a.m. AEST, Thursday).

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Referee: Andy Madley

VAR: Tom Bramall

Team news:

Chelsea

Malo Gusto, D: OUT, Suspended

Benoît Badiashile, D: knock, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Cole Palmer, F: groin, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Dário Essugo, M: thigh, OUT, est. return late-Dec

Liam Delap, F: hamstring, OUT, est. return mid-Nov

Levi Colwill, D: ACL, OUT, est. late-Apr

Sunderland

Ajibola Alese, D: shoulder, OUT, est. return early-Nov

Dennis Cirkin, D: wrist, OUT, est. return early-Nov

Leo Hjelde, D: achilles tendon, OUT, est. return early-Nov

Habib Diarra, M: groin, OUT, est. return mid-Dec

Romain Mundle, F: hamstring, OUT, est. return early-Nov

Expected Lineups:

Chelsea (4-2-3-1)

GK: Robert Sánchez

RB: Reece James | CB: Trevoh Chalobah | CB: Tosin Adarabioyo | LB: Marc Cucurella

CM: Romeo Lavia | CM: Moises Caicedo

RW: Estêvão | CAM: Joao Pedro | LW: Pedro Neto

CF: Marc Guiu

Sunderland (4-2-3-1)

GK: Robin Roefs

RB: Trai Hume | CB: Dan Ballard | CB: Omar Alderete | LB: Nordi Mukiele

CM: Granit Xhaka | CM: Noah Sadiki

RW: Bertrand Traore | CAM: Chris Rigg | LW: Enzo Le Fee

CF: Wilson Isidor

Stats:

Chelsea have won their last three home league games against Sunderland by an aggregate score of 11-3, most recently a 5-1 victory on the final day of the 2016-17 campaign.

None of the 16 Premier League meetings between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge have been drawn.

Only Manchester City have score more Premier League points at home in 2025 than Chelsea.

Sunderland have not lost in their last 13 away league games in London.

