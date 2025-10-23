Manchester United vs Brighton: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Manchester United will look to carry the momentum and positivity gained from a fine win at Anfield as they host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. Harry Maguire was the hero last weekend, as Ruben Amorim registered back-to-back wins for the first time as United manager. He will be desperate for his team to make it three-in-a-row, and in their way are a Brighton side who are right on their tails on the Premier League table.

Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

A point behind United, Brighton have won just three of their eight games in the league (3W, 3D, 2L), but two of those came in the last three games. Fabian Hurzeler, then, will be keen for his side to keep going as they push for progress up the table. Injuries have seen him shuffle his starting XIs around early this season, but Brighton have enjoyed visiting Old Trafford in recent times and he'll be looking for more along those lines.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game:

How to watch:

The match will be shown on Sky Sports in the U.K., NBC Sports in the United States, JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, October 25, 5:30 p.m. BST (12:30 a.m. ET; 10 p.m. IST and 03:30 a.m. AEDT, Monday).

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Neil Davis

Team news:

Manchester United

Lisandro Martínez, D: ACL, OUT

Brighton & Hove Albion

Joel Veltman, D: calf, DOUBT

Kaoru Mitoma, D: foot, DOUBT

Maxim De Cuyper, D: knee, DOUBT

Adam Webster, D: knee, OUT, est. return Jan 2026

Solly March, M: knee, OUT, est. return mid-Dec

Jack Hinsheldwood, M: ankle, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Brajan Gruda, M/F: knee, OUT, est. return late Oct

Expected Lineups:

Manchester United (3-4-2-1)

GK: Senne Lammens

CB: Matthijs De Ligt | CB: Harry Maguire | CB: Luke Shaw

RWB: Amad | CM: Bruno Fernandes | CM: Casemiro | LWB: Diogo Dalot

AM: Bryan Mbuemo | AM: Matheus Cunha

CF: Mason Mount

Brighton & Hove Albion (4-2-3-1)

GK: Bart Verbruggen

RB: Mats Wieffer | CB: Jan Paul van Hecke | CB: Lewis Dunk | LB: Ferdi Kadioglu

CM: Carlos Baleba | CM: Yasin Ayari

RW: Yankuba Minteh | CAM: Georginio Rutter | LW: Diego Gomez

CF: Danny Welbeck

Stats:

In his 50th and 51st game as Man United coach, Ruben Amorim recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since arriving in England.

Brighton have won six of their last seven matches against Manchester United (W6, L1).

Brighton are on a good run at Old Trafford. They have won their last three PL away games against Manchester United - the last side to win more consecutive league visits to Old Trafford were Manchester City between 1968 and 1972 (5).

United, though, have finally found some form at home. They've won their last three, as many as in their previous 13 at Old Trafford (D2 L8)

Brighton have kept just one clean sheet in their last 20 league games

Latest news and analysis: