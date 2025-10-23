Estêvão: Every landmark the Chelsea teen has set so far

Enzo Maresca reacts to Chelsea's 5-1 victory over Ajax which saw them become the first side in UCL history to have three teenagers score in the same game. (1:36)

Chelsea continued their excellent run of form with a thumping 5-1 win over Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday.

It was a night of records as Enzo Maresca continued his faith in youth, using 10 players under the age of 21, including 17-year-old Reggie Walsh, who became the second-youngest Englishman ever to play in the Champions League after Jack Wilshere.

In reality though, there was only one name on people's lips post-match: Estêvão.

The Brazilian, who joined from Palmeiras in the summer in a deal worth £29 million ($38.6m) scored his first Champions League goal and in the process set another record.

But which records has he broken?

Youngest Chelsea scorer in Champions League history

With Chelsea 3-1 up already against Ajax, Estêvão was fouled in the penalty area shortly before half time.

He was presented the ball by designated penalty taker Enzo Fernández to the delight of the Stamford Bridge crowd and he made no mistake from 12 yards out to score his first Champions League goal.

In doing so, he set the record as Chelsea's youngest ever Champions League goalscorer, aged 18 years and 181 days, overtaking Marc Guiu, who set the record just 20 minutes earlier.

Estêvão celebrates with Marc Guiu after breaking Guiu's 20-minute record as Chelsea's youngest Champions League scorer. Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

It is perhaps a good omen for Chelsea for the future of Estêvão, Guiu and Tyrique George, who scored the fifth goal to slot into second on the list, as club captain Reece James held the record until last night from when he scored aged 19, also against Ajax, in 2019.

Coincidentally, in scoring from the spot he became the third-youngest penalty scorer in Champions League history behind only Bojan (18y 90d in 2008) and Lamine Yamal 18y 100d on Tuesday) and became the second-youngest Brazilian Champions League goal scorer of all time, behind only Real Madrid's Endrick.

Following his latest record against Ajax, Maresca and teammate Jorrel Hato were quick to heap praise on the Brazilian starlet.

Maresca said: "[It's] exciting to see him, the odd thing about Estêvão is with young players you're worried they have one good game and think they're top.

"Estêvão is polite, he's humble, he wants to learn -- his family make a big job there, we're happy not only way with way he performs but he's a nice boy, a good boy.

"I think in the Premier League he needs a little more time. It's very similar to Cole Palmer.

Estêvão and Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca are striking up a good relationship already. Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

"I had him [at the] same age with Manchester City's under-23s, Cole played wide and now he's inside.

"Now Estêvão plays wide but in the future I think he's more of an inside player."

Hato meanwhile said: "Have I seen a teenager like this? Yes, maybe Lamine Yamal -- but I cannot name anyone else.

"He was really good -- he is very young, even younger than me."

Youngest in Premier League to assist for Chelsea

Estêvão's first start for Chelsea came unexpectedly after Cole Palmer was injured in the warm-up against West Ham in August.

Maresca needn't have worried though, as Estêvão looked more than ready for life in the Premier League and laid up Fernandez for Chelsea's third goal in another 5-1 win.

Estêvão celebrates assisting Enzo Fernandez against West Ham with Pedro Neto and Malo Gusto. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

That assist created a bit of Chelsea history for the Brazilian, as he became the youngest player to assist in the Premier League for the club, aged 18 years and 120 days, beating Callum Hudson-Odoi who was 18 years and 147 days old when assisting Olivier Giroud in a 3-0 win over Brighton in April 2019.

Youngest Brazilian to score a winning goal in a Premier League game

Estêvão's biggest moment for Chelsea thus far came in the final game before the international break earlier this month, when scoring the winner in the Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Cooly slotting home at the back post to hand Chelsea a vital 2-1 win, Estêvão set yet another record.

Estêvão celebrates scoring the winning goal against Liverpool earlier in October. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

He became the youngest Brazilian to score a winning goal in a Premier League game, aged 18 years and 163 days.

What other records has Estêvão broken?

Estêvão's impressive record breaking began before he even made the move to Europe.

Aged just 17, he broke Neymar's record for goal involvements under the age of 18 in Brazilian Serie A, with 13 goals and nine assists for Palmeiras in 2024, beating Neymar's 16 when at Santos in 2009.