Crysencio Summerville identified as a main man for West Ham Getty

Nuno Espirito Santo has backed Crysencio Summerville to help lead West Ham's revival -- starting at his former club Leeds on Friday night.

Dutch winger Summerville missed the second half of last season after suffering a hamstring injury in January which required surgery.

The 23-year-old returned to action in August and is almost back up to full pelt as he prepares to return to Elland Road for the first time since moving to West Ham in the summer of 2024.

"I think he can be really important," said Nuno, who is picking up the pieces following Monday's dreadful home defeat by Brentford as he looks for a first win since taking over as Hammers boss.

"Against Brentford, he started really well and, in terms of distance, in terms of work rate, it was a good 90 minutes for him.

"So we expect, as time goes by, to elevate his fitness, because to produce all of the actions he has to be on his top level.

"With the position that he occupies, he has to make a difference by his speed, by his talent.

"But I was really pleased with Summerville. Really pleased. And I believe that he can give us big, big help in the future. Starting at his former club, hopefully."

West Ham will be without defender Konstantinos Mavropanos and striker Niclas Füllkrug through injury.