Valencia vs Villarreal: How to watch live on Disney+

Valencia welcome high-flying Villarreal to the Mestalla as they look to move out of the bottom half of the LaLiga table.
Having made a stuttering start (2W 3D 4L), Valencia will be up against it against a Villarreal team that sit 11 places higher in third. The visitors have won five of their nine games (D2, L2) and will be keen to rediscover their winning momentum after a draw and a loss in their last two league games, especially with Atlético Madrid and Real Betis just a point behind in the early battle for Champions League places.
Valencia will need to keep a keen eye on Villarreal winger Tajon Buchanan, who has scored four goals this season. The hosts will be banking on the scoring form of Arnaut Danjuma and Hugo Duro (three goals each) to cause an upset.
Here's everything you need to know about the game:
How to watch:
The match will be available on Disney+ and Premier Sports in the U.K., ESPN in the United States, FanCode in India, and BeIN Sports in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Key Details:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m. BST (3:00 p.m. ET; 12:30 a.m. IST Sunday and 5:00 a.m. AEST Sunday).
Venue:
Referee: TBA.
VAR: TBA.
Team news:
Valencia
Mouctar Diakhaby, D: hamstring, OUT
Largie Ramazani, M: muscle, OUT
Villarreal
Logan Costa, D: ACL, OUT, est. return early April
Pau Cabanes, F: ACL, OUT, est. return early April
Willy Kambwala, D: Hamstring, DOUBT
Expected Lineups:
Valencia (4-2-3-1)
GK: Julen Agirrezabala
RB: Dimitri Foulquier | CB: César Tárrega | CB: Copete | LB: José Gayà
CM: Pepelu | CM: Javi Guerra
RW: Luis Rioja | CAM: Diego López | LW: Arnaut Danjuma
CF: Hugo Duro
Villarreal (4-4-2)
GK: Luiz Junior
RB: Santiago Mourino | CB: Juan Foyth | CB: Rafa Marin | LB: Sergi Cardona
RW: Tajon Buchanan | CM: Dani Parejo | CM: Santi Comesana | LW: Alberto Moleiro
CF: Nicolas Pepe | CF: Georges Mikautadze
Stats:
Villarreal have only lost one of their last seven LaLiga matches against Valencia.
