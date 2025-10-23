Valencia vs Villarreal: How to watch live on Disney+

Open Extended Reactions

Valencia welcome high-flying Villarreal to the Mestalla as they look to move out of the bottom half of the LaLiga table.

Having made a stuttering start (2W 3D 4L), Valencia will be up against it against a Villarreal team that sit 11 places higher in third. The visitors have won five of their nine games (D2, L2) and will be keen to rediscover their winning momentum after a draw and a loss in their last two league games, especially with Atlético Madrid and Real Betis just a point behind in the early battle for Champions League places.

Valencia will need to keep a keen eye on Villarreal winger Tajon Buchanan, who has scored four goals this season. The hosts will be banking on the scoring form of Arnaut Danjuma and Hugo Duro (three goals each) to cause an upset.

Here's everything you need to know about the game:

How to watch:

The match will be available on Disney+ and Premier Sports in the U.K., ESPN in the United States, FanCode in India, and BeIN Sports in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m. BST (3:00 p.m. ET; 12:30 a.m. IST Sunday and 5:00 a.m. AEST Sunday).

Venue:

Referee: TBA.

VAR: TBA.

Team news:

Valencia

Mouctar Diakhaby, D: hamstring, OUT

Largie Ramazani, M: muscle, OUT

Villarreal

Logan Costa, D: ACL, OUT, est. return early April

Pau Cabanes, F: ACL, OUT, est. return early April

Willy Kambwala, D: Hamstring, DOUBT

Expected Lineups:

Valencia (4-2-3-1)

GK: Julen Agirrezabala

RB: Dimitri Foulquier | CB: César Tárrega | CB: Copete | LB: José Gayà

CM: Pepelu | CM: Javi Guerra

RW: Luis Rioja | CAM: Diego López | LW: Arnaut Danjuma

CF: Hugo Duro

Villarreal (4-4-2)

GK: Luiz Junior

RB: Santiago Mourino | CB: Juan Foyth | CB: Rafa Marin | LB: Sergi Cardona

RW: Tajon Buchanan | CM: Dani Parejo | CM: Santi Comesana | LW: Alberto Moleiro

CF: Nicolas Pepe | CF: Georges Mikautadze

Stats:

Villarreal have only lost one of their last seven LaLiga matches against Valencia.

Latest news and analysis:

Why was LaLiga's Barcelona-Villarreal game in Miami canceled?

Why did it fall through? Will LaLiga and other leagues keep trying? And why are Real Madrid among the big winners?

Villarreal hit out at LaLiga, Relevent over axed Miami game

The league confirmed on Tuesday that the match between Villarreal and Barcelona would instead be played, as originally scheduled, at Villarreal's La Cerámica Stadium.