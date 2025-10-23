Marcus Rashford opens up about his loan move from Manchester United to Barcelona. (1:56)

Marcus Rashford has revealed that his summer deal with Barcelona was not the first time he has spoken to the Catalan club about a potential transfer, but said he believes the timing was right to make the move after seeking "a change" following more than 20 years at Manchester United.

The England forward has impressed at Barcelona, scoring five goals in 12 appearances after arriving on loan from United.

Rashford said he is benefiting from "a new environment" after ending his long association with United in the summer.

"It was so many years in one place," Rashford told ESPN in an exclusive interview ahead of this weekend's Clásico at Real Madrid.

"People forget this, but 24 years, 23 years of my life was with Manchester United. So sometimes you just need a change. I think maybe this is the case with me and yeah, I'm enjoying everything."

Marcus Rashford is enjoying his season-long loan move at Barcelona. George Wood/Getty Images

Exiled at Old Trafford under head coach Ruben Amorim, Rashford made joining Barcelona his priority after his loan spell with Aston Villa ended in the summer.

The 27-year-old, who scored twice in the 6-1 win over Olympiakos in the Champions League on Tuesday, is preparing for his first Clásico.

He has revealed it might have happened sooner had his career with United played out differently.

"I just believe that things happen when they're supposed to happen," Rashford said.

"It's not the first time I spoke with Barcelona about potentially coming here, but for whatever reasons it didn't happen in the past and now is my opportunity to make it happen.

"I feel like there's no time like the present now. So I just take things day to day.

"The key thing for me is just to continue to improve because when you retire, you're going to miss everything -- the good stuff, the bad stuff -- you're going to miss it about the sport.

"Every day I just take it day by day and just try to improve from the day before."

Rashford is set to spend the season on loan at Barça, who also have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

It is likely that the Spanish side will make a decision closer to the summer, but Rashford, who has a contract at United until 2028, insists he is desperate to stay.

"Oh yeah, for sure," he said.

"I'm enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player is an honour."