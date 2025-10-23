Gab Marcotti reacts to Bayern Munich's perfect start to the season, after a summer transfer window that saw them miss out on Florian Wirtz and others. (1:04)

Bayern Munich 's Jamal Musiala has stepped up his recovery from a broken leg, training on grass for the first time in over three months.

Musiala fractured his fibula and dislocated his ankle during Bayern's Club World Cup quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain in July and has only just made a tentative return to outdoor sessions at the club's performance centre.

The 22-year-old undertook some light running exercises and did some co-ordination work with fitness coach Simon Martinello.

"That was a very big step," the Germany international told Bayern's official website. "It was great for me to be back on the pitch. It felt fantastic. My foot felt good.

"My first jump a few weeks ago, then my first run on the Alter-G (treadmill), now on the pitch. I think you take a new step forward every week."

Jamal Musiala during his first individual training session back with Bayern Munich on Thursday after recovering from a broken leg. N. Klemt/FC Bayern via Getty Images

There is no set timeline for Musiala's comeback, with the attacking midfielder eager to be fully fit when he pulls on the shirt again.

"It's always step by step, you don't want to do anything too quickly," he said.

"When I come back, I want to be at 100 percent, at a good level. That's why we're taking our time."

Despite the loss of Musiala, Bayern have made a flying start to the season, winning all 12 games to sit top of the Bundesliga and the Champions League table.

Information from PA was used in this report.