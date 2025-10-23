Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal prodigy Max Dowman, 15, has agreed to sign scholarship terms with the Premier League club, with a professional contract set to be offered once he turns 17, sources have told ESPN.

Dowman is considered one of the most talented prospects to come through the club's academy for years. He made his first-team debut for the club in a 5-0 win against Leeds United on Aug. 23 aged 15 years and 235 days old. He has also starred for England's age group sides.

The scholarship deal ties him to Arsenal for two years from when he turns 16 on Dec. 31 but a professional deal can then be offered and pre-agreed to take effect when he turns 17.

Sources have told ESPN that some of Europe's most prestigious clubs have shown interest in signing Dowman but the lifelong Arsenal fan always wanted to continue his development at the north London club.

In making his debut against Leeds -- he won a penalty in added time, which Viktor Gyökeres scored -- Dowman became the second youngest player in Premier League history. His Arsenal teammate Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest when he was introduced as a last-minute substitute in Arsenal's 3-0 away win at Brentford on Sept. 19, 2022.

Dowman is also Arsenal under-21s' youngest-ever goalscorer in Premier League 2 -- which replaced the Premier League's Reserve and Academy leagues in 2012 -- having found the back of the net in first start in the competition last month.

The playmaker, aged just 15 years and 263 days old, broke a record previously held by Reiss Nelson (16 years and 57 days), who set the mark in 2016.

Dowman and Nwaneri have joined Bukayo Saka and Myles Lewis-Skelly as academy prospects who have made the step up into Mikel Arteta's title-chasing team in recent years.