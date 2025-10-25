Premier League live updates: Chelsea-Sunderland, Newcastle-Fulham

Open Extended Reactions

We're back with another action-packed weekend of football across Europe!

In the Premier League, Chelsea take on Sunderland with a view to going second, while struggling Newcastle United and Fulham are battling at the other end of the table.

Later, Manchester United will be aiming to extend their two-game winning streak against Brighton & Hove Albion, and Liverpool host Brentford hoping to bounce back in the league after a commanding performance in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

In Europe, Bayern Munich will look to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions as they face Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga, and in Italy, a massive Serie A showdown awaits as Napoli take on Internazionale in a clash between two sides battling for the title.

