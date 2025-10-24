Open Extended Reactions

CHESTER, Pa. -- A frustrated United States women's national team coach Emma Hayes said her group was unrecognizable in its 2-1 loss to Portugal on Thursday at Subaru Park.

"I didn't recognize us," Hayes said. "We just rushed everything; we went direct. We didn't look like the team that we'd been working on, but that's what happens when you've got 113 days apart."

The loss was the third of the year for the USWNT, a slump that has occurred only four other times in the program's 40-year history. But the two losses earlier this year came against fellow world heavyweights Japan and Brazil while Hayes experimented with adding young players to the lineup.

Hayes called Thursday's loss, the team's first against Portugal in 12 matches, the most irritating of her 18 months in charge because of the way the team played.

"I was frustrated this evening because I felt like a game of whack-a-mole," Hayes said, repeatedly hitting her hand on the table in the news conference room to illustrate the point.

"I felt like if I put something out, then I was whacking that. That's how the game felt for me as a coach, and I've been doing this for so long. I hate them games."

Hayes said the team mistimed everything defensively "from front to back," and didn't win duels. The Americans also conceded both goals on corner kicks, which she attributed to nearly four months between international windows.

Midfielder Sam Coffey was less willing to use rust as an excuse.

"There's a million excuses you could make, and we're not going to," Coffey said. "To say that we haven't been together or we're young or whatever I think is a cop-out. The standard of this team is to own when you are not good enough and you're not playing up to the standard of the crest. There is a standard of winning, and it exceeds all of those things."

USWNT coach Emma Hayes reacts on the sidelines during her team's loss to Portugal in a friendly. Getty Images

The Americans got off to a good start as midfielder Rose Lavelle, who appeared offside, scored 35 seconds into the match. But Hayes said that her team didn't push the pace from there and failed to build any momentum.

"It felt like a team in preseason to me, so we've got to let it go," Hayes said. "But as I always say, don't make it a habit. How we show up tomorrow, how we show up tomorrow is important."

Her players echoed those thoughts. Lavelle and Coffey said there were too many individual efforts, while captain Lindsey Heaps added that "sometimes it felt a little bit like we were on islands."

Hayes complimented Portugal and told her players that they can't underestimate European opponents that get more experience in tournaments and "know how to kill off games." But the USWNT coach also believed her team failed in numerous ways Thursday.

"The reality is, it's not good enough from the team, not any individual," Hayes said. "I thought the team was poor tonight, and I said that to the players afterwards that, look, everybody might want to try and solve sometimes a difficult game when it's not going very well. The problem with that is, the team wins games."

The USWNT will get a shot at revenge, as goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce called it, against Portugal on Sunday in East Hartford, Conn. As bad as Thursday's performance was, Heaps said they can't get too down about it.

"We haven't been together in four months, we've got to remember that," Heaps said. "We've had two days of training, we've got to remember that. You don't want to be super negative right now because you'll just beat your head in."