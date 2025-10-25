Everton vs Tottenham: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham will hope to get back to winning ways when they travel to Everton for their Premier League match on Sunday.

Thomas Frank's team had a tough few days where they lost their previous league match against Aston Villa 2-1 and then endured a goalless draw in their Champions League game against Monaco. In fact, Spurs managed a draw thanks to an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

However, Spurs' away form has been good, having won three of their last four Premier League away matches.

In terms of injuries, Spurs are missing a host of first team players and the latest one is winger Wilson Odobert who had to be taken off in the second half against Monaco due to pain in the rib area.

Meanwhile, Everton will also look to regain winning momentum after they lose their previous league match against Manchester City. They sit 12th in the table after eight games with 11 points while Tottenham are sixth with 14 points.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the U.K., NBC/Peacock in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 26, 4.30 p.m. GMT, 11.30 a.m. ET, 10 p.m. IST, and 2.30 a.m. AEDT (Monday).

Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium

Referee: Craig Pawson

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Injury news:

Everton

Jarrad Branthwaite, D: hamstring injury, OUT

Nathan Patterson, D: knock, OUT

Tottenham Hotspur

Mathys Tel, F: calf, DOUBT

Wilson Odobert, M: rib injury, DOUBT

Ben Davies, D: muscle, OUT

Cristian Romero, D: muscle, DOUBT

Destiny Udogie, D: discomfort, DOUBT

Kota Takai, D: foot, DOUBT

James Maddison, M: ACL, OUT, est. return mid-Feb

Yves Bissouma, M: ankle, OUT, est. return early-Nov

Dejan Kulusevski, M: knee, OUT, est. return early-Nov

Radu Dragusin, D: ACL, OUT

Dominic Solanke, F: ankle, OUT, est. return early-Nov



Expected Lineups:

Everton (4-2-3-1)

GK: Jordan Pickford

RB: Seamus Coleman | CB: Jake O'Brien | CB: James Tarkowski | LWB: Vitaliy Mykolenko

CM: Idrissa Gana Gueye| CM: James Garner

RW: Iliman Ndiaye | CAM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall | LW: Jack Greaslish

ST: Thierno Barry

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)

GK: Guglielmo Vicario

RB: Pedro Porro | CB: Kevin Danso | CB: Micky van de Ven | LB: Djed Spence

CM: Rodrigo Bentancur | CM: Joao Palhinha

RW: Mohammed Kudus | CAM: Pape Matar Sarr | LW: Brennan Johnson

CF: Richarlison

Stats:

Everton have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League home matches (W5, D7).

Since the start of last season, no side has lost more Premier League matches when scoring first than Tottenham (8),

Tottenham have the most away points in the Premier League this season (10 -- W3 D1), with 71% of their points this season being won on the road (10/14).

Everton have won their last five Premier League matches played on Sundays, all under David Moyes since he returned to the club in January.

Only Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus (64) and Man City's Jérémy Doku (45) have made more dribbles in the Premier League this season than Everton's Iliman Ndiaye (39).

