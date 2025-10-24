Open Extended Reactions

Danny Rohl apologised to Rangers fans Getty

Danny Rohl endured a calamitous debut as Rangers manager which saw his side suffer a 3-0 defeat to Norwegian side Brann in the Europa League after a performance that captain James Tavernier labelled as "disgraceful".

Rangers were beaten by Brann in Norway on Thursday night, meaning they are bottom of the Europa League group.

Rangers haven't earned a single point from three games in the competition --- and their captain was left seething.

"It's a disgraceful performance, it's as simple as that," Tavernier said.

"You can get instructions from managers, but we simply have to put that on the pitch and we were just second best: first ball, second balls, not enough fight. And I shouldn't be saying that - for a player of Rangers, that should be the given.

"You should want to fight, go for the ball, even if it's a scrappy game, you've got to make it a scrappy game, but it's just far too easy at this minute playing against us.

"That's the hurtful thing about this all."

The 36-year-old German, Rohl, was installed as Russell Martin's successor on Monday but there was no quick fix to the Gers problems and the task ahead unfolded in Norway as the Light Blues continued their poor form this season.

Emil Kornvig opened the scoring five minutes before the break to give Freyr Alexandersson's side a deserved interval lead before Jacob Sorensen added a second after 55 minutes, with Noah Holm firing in a third in the 79th minute, and Rangers now sit pointless as they prepare for the visit of Kilmarnock in the William Hill Premiership on Sunday.

- Match report: Rangers beaten by Brann

- Rohl unconcerned whether he was Rangers' first choice as coach

- Gascoigne says he will not stop drinking: 'I cannot change'

Rohl went over to the Light Blues fans after the game and he said: "At first I apologised for this defeat and this performance.

"They travel a lot for the team, they are always there.

"This club has a lot of patient fans and they deserve this and it is also very important to show that I understand them.

"But I said as well, I will work very hard to improve this group of players to step up and get results."