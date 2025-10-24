Enzo Maresca reacts to Chelsea's 5-1 victory over Ajax which saw them become the first side in UCL history to have three teenagers score in the same game. (1:36)

Open Extended Reactions

Enzo Maresca believes Chelsea winger Estêvão is "destined to reach the top of football" after his first two months in the Premier League.

The Brazilian joined Chelsea from Palmeiras for £29 million ($38.6m) in the summer after breaking Neymar's Brazilian Serie A record for most goal involvements under the age of 18.

He scored against Chelsea for Palmeiras in the Club World Cup, his final game for the Brazilian side after Maresca's men knocked them out on their way to winning the tournament.

Since his arrival in London, Estêvão has quickly become a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge, even more so after scoring a dramatic late Premier League winner against Liverpool earlier this month.

Estêvão has impressed manager Enzo Maresca, who believes he is going right to the very top. Robin Jones/Getty Images

Chelsea fans and Maresca alike were excited by the 18-year-old's arrival but the Italian admits he has been surprised by how quickly he has adapted to life in the Premier League.

"He surprised us a lot by the way he adapted, he is very young, he is 18 years old," Maresca told ESPN Brasil.

"I think his family also helps him a lot because his family is very close to him.

"He arrived here where he found João Pedro and Andrey Santos, who in any case give him great help.

- Estêvão: Every landmark the Chelsea teen has set so far

- Estêvão stars in Champions League for Chelsea: 'Dreamt of this'

- Chelsea 'lucky' to have record-breaking Estêvão, Maresca says

"We, as staff, coach, club, are doing everything so that he can arrive and adapt. He is a boy whose face shows that he is very happy, very content.

"He wants to play football, last week he said it was a bit cold here, but for us here, it was still warm and we tried to tell him that the cold hadn't arrived yet, but we are very satisfied, we are very happy to have him here with us."

Estêvão's start to life at Stamford Bridge has seen him break a handful of records, including Chelsea's youngest Champions League scorer in the 5-1 win over Ajax on Wednesday.

He has also become a regular for Brazil, notching his debut goal against Chile last month before scoring twice in a 5-0 romp of South Korea a fortnight ago.

Estêvão celebrates scoring for Brazil, who he now already has three goals for. Ruano Carneiro/Getty Images

Maresca knows Estêvão better than most, and he is confident he is going right to the very top.

"I have no doubt that he can fight for that title of the Ballon d'Or, or The [FIFA] Best.

"The most important thing, I think, is that he needs to focus on growing, on improving.

"Then those awards will come by themselves, so, the most important thing is that he keeps learning, keeps improving.

"He is a boy who works very well, who is very good, I am sure that all those awards will come and I am convinced that he is a footballer destined to reach the top of football because he has everything."