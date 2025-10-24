Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are considering a January move for Atlético Madrid's Conor Gallagher, while AFC Bournemouth have set a transfer fee for Chelsea and Liverpool tagret Antoine Semenyo. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Lionel Messi extends Inter Miami contract through 2028

- Rashford reveals previous Barça talks over Man United exit

- Arsenal prodigy Dowman, 15, agrees scholarship deal - sources

Atlético Madrid's Conor Gallagher and Chelsea's Andrey Santos are among the midfielders Manchester United could target in January. Diego Souto/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Atlético Madrid's Conor Gallagher is on Manchester United shortlist of midfielders to sign in the January transfer window, according to talkSPORT. The 25-year-old has made more than 60 appearances for the LaLiga club since joining them last year. since signing from Chelsea in 2024 for €40 million. However, while the Old Trafford hierarchy would prefer to secure a loan deal, talkSPORT reports that Atlético want to move him on permanently for a fee similar to the €40 million they paid Chelsea for him. Meanwhile, Diario AS that Gallagher is being "more questioned all the time" at Atlético. The newspaper says the England midfielder "isn't in his best moment" after the team's performance dropped when Gallagher came off the bench in the 4-0 loss at Arsenal in midweek.

- An offer worth in excess of £75m will be required to sign Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, reports the Daily Mail. Interest is continuing to grow in the 25-year-old, with Chelsea believed to be keen on a move, while Liverpool as well as clubs in Europe's top leagues would also be ready to compete to sign him. The Cherries are expected to resist offers for Semenyo in January as they look to turn down all approaches before next summer, following an impressive season which has seen him directly contribute to nine goals in eight Premier League matches.

- Bayern Munich have made Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi and Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck the top options in their search for a center-back, Florian Plettenberg reports. The Bundesliga champions are "fully involved in the race" for Guéhi, 25, with plans to challenge Real Madrid and Liverpool for his signature. They could also look to 25-year-old Schlotterbeck as a second reinforcement if both Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-Jae leave the Allianz Arena, with Upamecano yet to agree to terms on a new contract. Meanwhile, Bild reports that AC Milan and Internazionale are keen on Bayern defender Kim. Both clubs are looking at a potential January move for the 28-year-old South Korea international, who has made just one start in the Bundesliga so far this season.

- Everton are keen on reuniting with Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison, according to TEAMtalk. The Toffees are believed to be prioritising a move to reinforce their forward line in the next transfer window, with hopes of landing an experienced Premier League forward. Richarlison has scored three goals in eight league games so far this season, but it is reported that Spurs would be open to letting the 28-year-old leave in 2026, with belief that both Dominic Solanke and Randal Kolo Muani would be ahead of him in the pecking order.

- Clubs in MLS are attentive to the situation of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, according to Florian Plettenberg. Werner, 29, has played just one minute so far this season when coming on as a substitute in the 1-0 league win over Wolfsburg in September, and it looks as though the Bundesliga will look to part ways with him in January. Philipp Hinze reports that Werner is open to calling time on his spell in Germany, with Leipzig willing to accept an offer worth less than €1m.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Alex Kirkland looks at what the future might hold for Conor Gallagher at Atlético Madrid:

Conor Gallagher has never quite found his place at Atlético Madrid. Even if some of his qualities -- above all his work-rate and energy -- look tailor-made for a Diego Simeone team, the coach hasn't appeared convinced by the midfielder, signed for €42m in 2024. Gallagher has started just two of Atlético's nine LaLiga games so far this season, with seven substitute appearances. Last year, in his debut campaign, he started 19 league games, and was introduced as a sub 13 times. Simeone doesn't often pick Gallagher in central midfield, in theory his best position. When he does play, he tends to feature out wide in a midfield four, often on the left. The coach prefers Pablo Barrios and Koke -- both more creative, reliable passers, with better technique -- in the middle, and now has options like Giuliano Simeone, Thiago Almada, Alex Baena and Nico González on the flanks. Gallagher's attitude is excellent, he's popular with teammates and fans, and he is a useful impact player off the bench. But you wonder how long he'll be happy with that role. A move back to the Premier League seems inevitable at some point. The only question is when it happens.

OTHER RUMORS

- AC Milan recently made an enquiry regarding Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski (Diario Sport)

- Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee plans to ask the club to let him leave in January. He has previously been linked with West Ham, as well as clubs in the Serie A. (Daily Mirror)

- An agreement has been reached between Arsenal and midfielder Max Dowman over scholarship terms. (The Athletic)

- Paris Saint-Germain center-back Willian Pacho has agreed terms regarding a new contract at the Parc des Princes until the summer of 2030. (Nicolò Schira)

- Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade remains open to a switch to Bayern Munich. (Bild)

- Two clubs in the Serie A have been offered the opportunity to sign Real Madrid Endrick on loan. (Nicolò Schira)

- Borussia Dortmund are "optimistic" that forward Karim Adeyemi will sign a new contract, with talks currently ongoing. (Florian Plettenberg)

- LAFC, Vancouver Whitecaps, and Montreal are set to challenge Chelsea in the race for Randers FC forward Mohamed Toure. (TEAMtalk)

- Clubs in Europe could look to tempt Sao Paulo forward Lucca away in January. A release clause in his contract allows clubs from outside of Brazil to sign him for €80m. (Ekrem Konur)

- Al-Hilal defender Kalidou Koulibaly is set to extend his stay with the club until the summer of 2027. (NIcolo Schira)