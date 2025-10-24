Marcus Rashford reveals which Barcelona players have impressed him since joining the club. (1:48)

Open Extended Reactions

Marcus Rashford has made it clear that he wants to remain at Barcelona beyond his season-long loan from Manchester United in an exclusive interview with ESPN.

Barcelona have the option to make Rashford's loan into a permanent transfer in the summer.

He is contracted to United until 2028 but might have played his last game for his boyhood club.

"Oh yeah, for sure," Rashford exclusively told ESPN when asked if he wanted to stay at Barcelona.

"I'm enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player it is an honour."

Rashford added that he "needed a change" after coming through the youth ranks at United.

Marcus Rashford wants Barcelona stay Getty

Barcelona are currently two points behind rivals Real Madrid, who top La Liga, heading into this weekend's Clasico.

"The main focus is to win football matches, this is why I joined this club, and it's what the club demands," he said.

Rashford named the new teammates who have impressed him: "Lots of players have lots of qualities but probably the standouts are Lamine Yamal. And, for me, Pedri is unbelievable.

"I knew he was good before I played with him. But to play with him everyday is unbelievable.

"Relationships on the pitch, the ones I am still learning, are very important. When it comes to the matchday, these are things which make small differences.

"They have such high quality. It's the perfect scenario to play with players like this."

- Rashford reveals previous Barça talks over Man United exit

- How Man United's Rashford revitalized career at Barcelona

- Marcus Rashford's Barcelona revival: Could he ever return to Manchester United?

Rashford said about Pedri: "His game understanding is clear. From when he first got into the first team here, his game understanding is one of the main strengths.

"Of course, his ability on the ball is clear to see. "If I had to say one thing? His dribbling. It's not surprising, his ball retention is so good, he rarely loses the ball.

"To have him in the team is a huge positive. If Pedri is playing well, there is a high chance that the team will score lots of goals."