Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Kick-off time, how to watch, news

Premier League leaders Arsenal hope to extend a six-match winning run in all competitions when they host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's side underlined their Champions League title credentials with a 4-0 walloping of Atlético Madrid in midweek European action.

However, Palace suffered their second loss in the three games since their 19-match unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end. A 0-1 defeat to Cypriot minnows AEK Larnaca in the UEFA Conference League proved to be quite the dampener on the occasion of Selhurst Park's first-ever European night.

There is very little to sour the mood at the Emirates, though, as Viktor Gyökeres put an end to his goal drought with a brace against Atléti. Mikel Arteta even welcomed back Piero Hincapié back into his matchday squad, and the Ecuadorian defender could earn much-needed minutes against Palace, especially with an EFL Cup tie against Brighton up next.

Arsenal remain without their injured captain, Martin Ødegaard and this would necessitate Eberechi Eze featuring against his former club in a creative role. The 27-year-old Englishman even scored against Arsenal the last time these two teams met - a 2-2 draw at the Emirates with Jean-Philippe Mateta scoring a late equaliser.

Arsenal have won five of their last six against Palace though, and with their defence setting record numbers and the club's set-piece prowess, this could be a tall task for Oliver Glasner's side. However, Palace have beaten the likes of Liverpool and Aston Villa this season, and can prove to be tricky opponents.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's London derby.

How to watch:

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC Sports in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET; 7:30 p.m. IST and 12 a.m. AEST, Monday)

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Referee: Tom Bramall

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Team News:

Arsenal

Kai Havertz, F: knee, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Gabriel Jesus, F: ACL, OUT, est. return late-Dec

Noni Madueke, F: knee, DOUBT

Martin Ødegaard, M: knock, OUT, est. return mid-Nov

Crystal Palace

Caleb Kporha, D: back, DOUBT

Chadi Riad, D: knee, OUT, est.return late-Nov

Cheick Doucouré, M: knee, OUT, est.return late-Nov

Expected Lineups:

Arsenal (4-3-3)

GK: David Raya

RB: Jurriën Timber | CB: William Saliba | CB: Gabriel Magalhães | LB: Riccardo Calafiori

CM: Declan Rice | CAM: Eberechi Eze | CM: Martin Zubimendi

RW: Bukayo Saka | CF: Viktor Gyökeres | LW: Leandro Trossard

Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1)

GK: Dean Henderson

CB: Marc Guéhi | CB: Maxence Lacroix | CB: Chris Richards

RWB: Daniel Muñoz | CM: Adam Wharton | CM: Will Hughes | LWB: Tyrick Mitchell

AM: Ismaïla Sarr | AM: Yeremy Pino

CF: Jean-Philippe Mateta

Stats:

Arsenal have scored a league-leading 10 set-piece goals in only eight Premier League games this season, the fastest of any club in PL history.

Arsenal have faced the fewest shots on target in the league this season (18) and conceded the least xG (4.8); while Crystal Palace have taken the most shots on target (43) and generated the most xG (17.4).

Mikel Arteta's side have only conceded 3 goals in 8 PL games this season, Arsenal's joint-fewest since 1998-99. They are on track to break Chelsea's all-time PL record of 15 goals conceded in a season if they keep this up.

Arsenal have not faced a single shot on target in their last two PL games. Man City are the only other team to have gone three games without facing a shot on target (2014), going back to 2003/04.

Crystal Palace have one only 14 of their last away games against Arsenal (1-5-8 W-D-L), while Arsenal have won five of their last six against Palace.

