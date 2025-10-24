Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Kick-off time, how to watch, news

Premier League leaders Arsenal hope to extend a six-match winning run in all competitions when they host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's side underlined their Champions League title credentials with a 4-0 walloping of Atlético Madrid in midweek European action.
However, Palace suffered their second loss in the three games since their 19-match unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end. A 0-1 defeat to Cypriot minnows AEK Larnaca in the UEFA Conference League proved to be quite the dampener on the occasion of Selhurst Park's first-ever European night.
There is very little to sour the mood at the Emirates, though, as Viktor Gyökeres put an end to his goal drought with a brace against Atléti. Mikel Arteta even welcomed back Piero Hincapié back into his matchday squad, and the Ecuadorian defender could earn much-needed minutes against Palace, especially with an EFL Cup tie against Brighton up next.
Arsenal remain without their injured captain, Martin Ødegaard and this would necessitate Eberechi Eze featuring against his former club in a creative role. The 27-year-old Englishman even scored against Arsenal the last time these two teams met - a 2-2 draw at the Emirates with Jean-Philippe Mateta scoring a late equaliser.
Arsenal have won five of their last six against Palace though, and with their defence setting record numbers and the club's set-piece prowess, this could be a tall task for Oliver Glasner's side. However, Palace have beaten the likes of Liverpool and Aston Villa this season, and can prove to be tricky opponents.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's London derby.
How to watch:
The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC Sports in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Key Details:
Date: Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET; 7:30 p.m. IST and 12 a.m. AEST, Monday)
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
Referee: Tom Bramall
VAR: Chris Kavanagh
Team News:
Arsenal
Kai Havertz, F: knee, OUT, est. return late-Nov
Gabriel Jesus, F: ACL, OUT, est. return late-Dec
Noni Madueke, F: knee, DOUBT
Martin Ødegaard, M: knock, OUT, est. return mid-Nov
Crystal Palace
Caleb Kporha, D: back, DOUBT
Chadi Riad, D: knee, OUT, est.return late-Nov
Cheick Doucouré, M: knee, OUT, est.return late-Nov
Expected Lineups:
Arsenal (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya
RB: Jurriën Timber | CB: William Saliba | CB: Gabriel Magalhães | LB: Riccardo Calafiori
CM: Declan Rice | CAM: Eberechi Eze | CM: Martin Zubimendi
RW: Bukayo Saka | CF: Viktor Gyökeres | LW: Leandro Trossard
Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1)
GK: Dean Henderson
CB: Marc Guéhi | CB: Maxence Lacroix | CB: Chris Richards
RWB: Daniel Muñoz | CM: Adam Wharton | CM: Will Hughes | LWB: Tyrick Mitchell
AM: Ismaïla Sarr | AM: Yeremy Pino
CF: Jean-Philippe Mateta
Stats:
Arsenal have scored a league-leading 10 set-piece goals in only eight Premier League games this season, the fastest of any club in PL history.
Arsenal have faced the fewest shots on target in the league this season (18) and conceded the least xG (4.8); while Crystal Palace have taken the most shots on target (43) and generated the most xG (17.4).
Mikel Arteta's side have only conceded 3 goals in 8 PL games this season, Arsenal's joint-fewest since 1998-99. They are on track to break Chelsea's all-time PL record of 15 goals conceded in a season if they keep this up.
Arsenal have not faced a single shot on target in their last two PL games. Man City are the only other team to have gone three games without facing a shot on target (2014), going back to 2003/04.
Crystal Palace have one only 14 of their last away games against Arsenal (1-5-8 W-D-L), while Arsenal have won five of their last six against Palace.
Latest news and analysis:
Ollie Thomas believes that Crystal Palace are steadily establishing themselves as a serious contender amongst some of London's biggest clubs.
Arsenal's Champions League statement win could be the sign of a season to remember
Not even Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone could combat Arsenal's set-piece brilliance, as the Gunners showed why they might be ready to turn progress into trophies.
Glasner: Surprise loss will keep Palace 'humble'
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner said the defeat to Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in the Conference League will serve as a reminder for his side to stay humble.
Arsenal, PSG show why they're favorites: Making sense of Champions League Matchday 3
Champions League MD3 was about the goals, and lots of them: 71 across 18 games, to be precise, with some statement wins for tournament favorites (Arsenal, PSG) and big clubs that needed a lift (Liverpool). Let's break it down.
Sources: Arsenal 15yo Dowman agrees scholarship
Arsenal prodigy Max Dowman, 15, has signed scholarship terms, with a professional contract set to be offered once he turns 17, sources have told ESPN.
Gabriel Jesus nears return, wants Arsenal stay
Gabriel Jesus has said his priority is to continue at Arsenal at least until June 2027, when his contract expires.