Hansi Flick's reflects on Lamine Yamal's performance in UCL as he looks ahead to Barcelona's clash vs. Real Madrid for El Clasico on Sunday. (1:52)

Flick has 'no doubts' that Yamal will perform vs. Real Madrid (1:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has stirred the pot ahead of Sunday's El Clásico by claiming Real Madrid "rob and complain."

Barça travel to the Santiago Bernabéu this weekend for a fixture which pits LaLiga's top two against each other, with Madrid currently two points clear at the summit after nine matches.

Ahead of the game, Yamal appeared on the Kings League's YouTube channel, the competition ran by former Barça defender Gerard Piqué, in which he has just become the president of his own team, La Capital.

"Yes, they rob [a reference to refereeing decisions], they complain, they do things..." Yamal said when asked if Porcinos, La Capital's rival this weekend, are the same as Madrid.

- Rashford reveals previous Barça talks over Man United exit

- Real Madrid-Barcelona: Clásico form, key clashes, predictions

- Clásico could hinge on Real Madrid's Bellingham, Barcelona's Pedri

Yamal, 18, has never shied away from making bold comments about Madrid.

He said Madrid could not "handle" Barça last season after Hansi Flick's side came from behind to beat their Clásico rivals and win the Copa del Rey in April.

After ruffling some feathers with that comment, he added a few days later: "While I'm winning, they can't say anything -- when they beat me, they can."

Yamal scored three times and provided two assists in four matches against Madrid last season, with Barça winning all four games, two in LaLiga and the Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercopa finals.

His form this season has been tempered by a groin problem, but he has still netted three goals and created five more in seven appearances for Barça.