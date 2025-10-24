Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has confirmed striker Alexander Isak is an injury doubt for this weekend's trip to Brentford after he was forced off with a groin issue against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Isak was withdrawn at half-time at Deutsche Bank Park, with Slot confirming after the game that he had felt some discomfort in his groin. Defender Jeremie Frimpong also picked up a hamstring injury against the German side, while Ryan Gravenberch missed the clash with an ankle problem.

Offering an update on the trio in a news conference on Friday, the Liverpool boss said: "Jeremie is not in a good place. What I mean by that he is definitely not going to play today, tomorrow or next week. It's a hamstring injury so that's going to take a while. Alex, not too bad but a question mark for the weekend so let's see where he is. That's the same that can be said about Ryan."

Liverpool's 5-1 victory over Frankfurt followed a run of four successive defeats in all competitions; the club's worst run of form in 11 years.

Among the players who have struggled this season is Mohamed Salah, who was dropped from the starting XI in midweek having scored just three goals for Liverpool this term.

"It's not only about the new signings and how that changes things, I think it's about having a lot of very good players," Slot said.

"So what is your best lineup? I think a lot of things go into that. The team you face, the form of the player, the connection between the players.

"So I think if you look at all the big clubs in the world, they all have more than 11 players that can play a game. For me it has always been something I expected after the many changes we've had during the summer. Even after we won seven games in a row, I always felt like as a team you need to grow, and if you need to grow and if you have to adapt to each other you can also have moments and see where things were a bit more difficult."

On Salah, Slot added: "If you have quite a few changes in your squad during the summer, then everyone needs to find new connections again. And that goes normally like this a little bit. And Mo is not an exception to this because he's also a human being like all the others."