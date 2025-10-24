Open Extended Reactions

Sheffield Wednesday have filed for administration. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday have filed a notice to appoint an administrator, court records show.

The notice was filed at 10.01 a.m. on Friday morning at a specialist companies court.

The club's financial issues under current owner Dejphon Chansiri have been well-documented, with reports that a winding-up order from HMRC was imminent.

Now, a notice to appoint an administrator has been filed at the Insolvency and Companies Court, which is a specialist court within the High Court.

Wednesday did not make any immediate comment but are expected to release a statement in due course.

Under EFL rules, the club would face a 12-point penalty for entering administration.

Fans have held protests calling on Chansiri to sell throughout the season, including during Wednesday night's Carabao Cup tie against Middlesbrough at Hillsborough.

Supporters boycotted the game in their thousands in a bid to force Chansiri out.

Wednesday have been placed under various embargoes amid tax debts and after failing to pay players and staff on time on five separate occasions this year, including in September.

Even the Government has joined calls for Chansiri to sell up, with Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy telling a select committee on Sept. 10: "The Government's view is very strongly that football club owners are custodians of those clubs, and they have a responsibility to hand them on in better shape to the next owner and to the next generation of fans.

"In Sheffield Wednesday's case, I am really extremely concerned about the current ownership and the lack of willingness to sell the club and invest in the club, something I've been discussing very closely with local MPs.

"The Government is keeping a very close eye on it and our message to those owners is that change is coming."

Football's new independent regulator will have powers to force an owner to divest in extreme circumstances once it is fully up and running.