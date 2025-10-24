Sheffield Wednesday have filed a notice to appoint an administrator, court records show.
The notice was filed at 10.01 a.m. on Friday morning at a specialist companies court.
The club's financial issues under current owner Dejphon Chansiri have been well-documented, with reports that a winding-up order from HMRC was imminent.
Now, a notice to appoint an administrator has been filed at the Insolvency and Companies Court, which is a specialist court within the High Court.
Wednesday did not make any immediate comment but are expected to release a statement in due course.
Under EFL rules, the club would face a 12-point penalty for entering administration.