Sarina Wiegman has confirmed that one of uncapped Keating, Moorhouse and Baggaley will start against Brazil on Saturday afternoon.

The Lionesses will be without Hannah Hampton on Saturday against Brazil meaning England will have a debutant in goal.

Hampton will stay in the England camp and could be fit in time for their match with Australia on Tuesday in Derby as she recovers from a "small injury", meaning Sarina Wiegman will opt for one of uncapped trio Khiara Keating, Anna Moorhouse and Sophie Baggaley for who gets the No.1 spot to face Brazil at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Keating and Moorhouse were both part of the Euro 2025 squad but Wiegman has kept her cards close to her chest on who she will replace Hampton, who was crowned the best goalkeeper in the world at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in September.

"I have made my decision [on who will replace Hampton], but we have to get through the final training session," Wiegman told media on Friday. "I will inform the team first before I inform [the media]."

In a further setback, England have announced centre back Lotte Wubben-Moy is also unavailable for the next two matches after withdrawing through illness with England's resources stretched at the back.

Wiegman has also confirmed that Keira Walsh will captain England against Brazil on Saturday, with Leah Williamson out injured. Williamson, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Jess Park, Katie Reid, Grace Clinton, Hampton and Wubben-Moy are all unavailable for Saturday's match.