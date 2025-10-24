Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim says Manchester United have to assess last weekend's matchwinner Harry Maguire and Mason Mount ahead of the clash with Brighton.

The Red Devils welcome the Seagulls to Old Trafford on Saturday evening fresh from securing back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since the Portuguese coach arrived last November.

Maguire's late header sealed a memorable 2-1 win against bitter rivals Liverpool -- their first Anfield triumph since 2016 -- but the defender could miss United's return to action.

The defender is dealing with a knock, as is midfielder Mount having played the first 61 minutes last Sunday.

"The squad is fine, we have some doubts," head coach Amorim said.

"We had some issues during the week with Harry Maguire and Mason Mount. Knocks but nothing serious. We will see tomorrow. Licha [Lisandro Martínez] is out. The rest are ready for the game.

"I think it's going to be, like always, a very difficult game. Brighton is a team that is really fun to watch.

Maguire, who scored the winner against Liverpool on Sunday, is a doubt alongside Mason Mount. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"They are really good on the build up, they are really strong on transitions, in every aspect of the game. They are doing well in set pieces this season, so I think they are a team that is really complete.

"We need to be really smart and to face that game with a real focus on everything that we do because they are a very strong team."

Maguire will be desperate to prove his fitness and retain his place after last weekend's victory at Anfield.

The England international has been criticised in some quarters since joining from Leicester in 2019 for £80 million but has produced numerous key contributions along the way.

Maguire is attracting admiring glances with his deal expiring at the end of the season -- but Amorim's focus is on building momentum rather than his contract situation.

"We are really happy with Harry," he said. "It's not the time to talk about that because that gives the idea that we are thinking so far away.

"He is really important for us, but we need to focus on the next game."

Among the setbacks, Maguire has impressively overcome being stripped of the captaincy by former boss Erik ten Hag, who two years ago handed the armband to Bruno Fernandes.

The irrepressible playmaker is set to make a landmark 300th appearance for United on Saturday and Amorim is full of praise for his compatriot.

"I think he's a little bit different to what I was expecting," the Red Devils boss said. "Everything you read about the player sometimes is not that.

"You can understand sometimes the frustration he feels is because he wants to help the teammates a lot. Sometimes it's not the best way, but he comes from a good place. You don't know that when you are not here.

"He wants the responsibility all the time. He suffered a lot with the losses.

"Every time we don't win a game, you can feel that he takes it personally, as you should as a captain. He is a great leader, a great footballer."