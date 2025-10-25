Open Extended Reactions

On Sunday, the Santiago Bernabéu will host the first Clásico of the season with the LaLiga lead at stake.

Real Madrid are two points above Barcelona and eager for revenge after a season in which Los Blancos suffered four defeats against their eternal rivals. But Hansi Flick's team come into the game with a plague of injuries that particularly affect the forward line.

Flick was hoping to have Raphinha back, however the Brazilian winger will ultimately miss the game, as will Dani Olmo, Robert Lewandowski, Gavi, Joan García and Marc-André ter Stegen. So who would make a combined XI of both teams?

Two of our correspondents in Madrid and Barcelona, Rodra and Lluís Bou, have chosen their starting XIs based on this season's performances.

- El Clásico is here! Madrid vs. Barça form, key clashes, predictions, odds

- Forget Ronaldo vs. Messi! Mbappé vs. Yamal is new Clásico star battle

- Why Clásico could hinge on battle between Bellingham and Pedri

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Rodra: There's no doubt about the goalkeeper, right?

Bou: No. Especially with García and Ter Stegen injured. Thibaut Courtois in goal is a safe bet. I'd say that with Courtois, Pedri, Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal, there can be no debate.

Rodra: Perfect, I also have those four in my starting XI.

Defense: Jules Koundé, Eder Militão, Pau Cubarsí, Alejandro Balde

Rodra: I had more doubts about the full backs. I put Jules Koundé on the right and Alejandro Balde on the left, but I also love Federico Valverde at right back. What about you?

Bou: Same. And my center back pairing is Pau Cubarsí and Dean Huijsen. Youth, class, first touch, dribbling, anticipation, breaking the lines ... unstoppable.

Rodra: And you're leaving Eder Militão out? No, I'm definitely putting him in the starting XI. And next to him, Cubarsí. In recent games, we've seen the Militão from before his two injuries, and when he's fit, there's no other center back like him.

Bou: I love Militão, but we'll have to see how he comes back. I really liked him against Juventus, but he has to prove himself ... and I love Cubarsí and Huijsen, they have to be Spain's center back pairing at the World Cup. But OK, we'll put Militão on the right and Cubarsí on the left.

Midfield: Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Arda Güler

Rodra: OK, who will accompany Pedri in midfield?

Bou: For me, Frenkie de Jong has to be there.

Rodra: I agree. I think he's a great player and quite underrated. And Arda Güler is at a very high level this season.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Bou: Sure, it would be Güler or Fermín López, because Jude Bellingham hasn't come back very sharp and Olmo is out. Wow, this is tough. Fermín brings a lot to Barça.

Rodra: No, I think Fermín is a great player, but I do see Güler as being a cut above. Right now, he's the driving force behind Real Madrid. Plus, with Mbappé up front, you don't need someone like Fermín, who's good at getting into the box, as much; you need someone who can feed balls to Mbappé.

Bou: I'll buy that. De Jong, Pedri and Güler in midfield.

Forward: Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior

Rodra: And up front, we have Yamal on the right and Mbappé up front. We're missing a left winger.

Bou: OK. If Raphinha were at his best, I'd go with him 100%. But in the end, it's going to be a toss-up between Vinícius Júnior and Marcus Rashford, right?

Rodra: Vini is more complete than Rashford. He gives a lot more to the team and has shown that he can reach a higher level than Rashford as well. The Vinícius of two seasons ago is totally unstoppable.

Bou: Yes, I agree that the best Vinicius is better than the best Rashford. However, Vini's current level hasn't quite convinced me either. I think he's inconsistent and plays well only some days. I've really liked Rashford at Barça since he arrived, and he's contributing a lot in terms of numbers too. It's a very close call, but let's go with Vinicius, OK. Maybe we'll have to change it in the second half of the season.

Rodra: What about the bench we're left with up front? Rashford, Ferran Torres, Rodrygo, Brahim Díaz ...

Bou: And Lewandowski is injured, but even though he's starting to decline, he's still scoring goals. What a weapon it would be for any team to have Lewandowski as its first substitute to play half an hour in every game.

ESPN's combined Clásico XI

GK: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

DF: Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Alejandro Balde (Barcelona)

MF: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Pedri (Barcelona), Arda Güler (Real Madrid)

FW: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)