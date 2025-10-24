Open Extended Reactions

ENFIELD, England -- Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank has said that the "unusual" exit of former chairman Daniel Levy and the recent high turnover of senior club staff has not affected his players as "they're in their own little bubble."

Spurs parted ways with Levy on Sept. 4 in a decision that brought his 24 years in charge of the north London club to an end.

Levy's exit, which followed that of Ange Postecoglou and the majority of his coaching staff after last season's Europa League triumph, was among the first in a series of changes within the leadership structure of the club.

Executive director Donna-Maria Cullen, chief football officer Scott Munn and director of performance services Adam Brett are just a selection of the senior figures who have left the club in the wake of what sources have told ESPN was a sporting review carried out by an external consultancy firm at the start of 2025.

Peter Charrington stepped into Levy's shoes, with Johan Lange and Fabio Paratici becoming co-sporting directors. The changes at Spurs show few signs of stopping with the club announcing on Monday that American Eric Hinson has joined the board as a non-executive director.

Asked about the effect these changes have had on the club and his team in the weeks since Levy's exit, Frank told a news conference: "Daniel not [being] here anymore was of course a little bit, how can you say ... Unusual is probably the word to use.

"[In the first couple of weeks there were] a lot of questions from you guys. I need to answer that and a little bit in the media and all that. But since then you get on with things. I focus on trying to prepare the team the best possible way with my coaching staff.

"I think the players ... They're in their own little bubble and world and try to do the best they can to perform and make sure we are in the best possible place. So, for me now it's a little bit like business as usual and then of course, behind the scenes we are getting to know each other better and the direction we are going in."

On the pitch, Spurs have placed a greater focus on set-pieces as a way of finding new routes to goal following Son Heung-Min's move to LAFC and the knee injuries suffered by James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Long throws, in particularly, have experienced a well-documented renaissance this season and, as one of their most famous adopters, Frank admitted that their popularity has reached a height he never expected.

"I think this season I've seen a crazy peak in it. Personally, I like it. I think it's whatever you can do to create advantages in your team or create an extra weapon, extra threat, I think you need to look into it," he said.

"I know there can be the styles and what you believe in and all that. I'm just thinking 'how can I make sure that we hopefully maximise the opportunities to try to score a goal.' To score a goal is the most difficult thing to do in football and if you can give yourself one more weapon: Why not?"

Spurs travel to face Everton on Sunday but are set to be without club captain Cristian Romero who pulled out of the starting XI last weekend against Aston Villa after suffering an issue in the warm-up.

Frank opted not to put a timeframe on the Argentina international's return to action but said that he, and other absentees Destiny Udogie and Dominic Solanke, are progressing positively in their respective recoveries from injury.