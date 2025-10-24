Open Extended Reactions

United States international Cameron Carter-Vickers is set to be sidelined for several months after the Celtic center back sustained an Achilles injury, manager Brendan Rodgers said Friday.

Rodgers estimated Carter-Vickers would miss three to five months, which could limit the defender's chances of making the U.S. team for next summer's World Cup.

The 27-year-old Carter-Vickers felt pain during Celtic's 2-1 victory over Sturm Graz in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Rodgers had made two first-half substitutions for injuries and made another change in the 78th minute -- exhausting his three opportunities for subs.

Cameron Carter-Vickers could miss up to five months with an Achilles injury. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"We wanted to take off Cameron but we could only make one substitution in the second half. Ideally we would have taken him off," Rodgers said after the match.

Rodgers told Sky Sports on Friday that it's an Achilles injury.

"He looks like he's done his Achilles, which could be anywhere between three and five months." he said. "We just await confirmation of that but it's not great news."

Carter-Vickers was a member of the USMNT's roster at the 2022 World Cup and was an unused substitute in the team's friendlies against Ecuador and Australia earlier this month. He has 19 caps for the U.S.

Auston Trusty, also a U.S. international, could be called on to replace Carter-Vickers in the Celtic side.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.