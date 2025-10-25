Open Extended Reactions

The annual January camp for the U.S. men's national team will not be held this winter, according to U.S. Soccer vice president Oguchi Onyewu. The camp will now be held every December starting in 2026.

The January camp has long been a mainstay of the USMNT program, and while players based abroad were often not able to participate, it was of particular importance to MLS players looking to break into the national team. Its first incarnation took place in 1997 following MLS's inaugural campaign in 1996.

In its early days, MLS Cup was held in October, with the next season not starting up until April. That meant that MLS players often went six months between competitive matches. However, the benefits of the camp have gradually decreased over the years due to the changes in the MLS calendar. Now MLS Cup typically falls in December, with the next regular season beginning in February. Rather than the camp being complementary, the MLS preseason and the January camp eventually overlapped.

With the 2026 World Cup approaching and the pool of players already identified, there was little value in holding a camp this winter.

U.S. Soccer will bring back the annual camp in December 2026, with future camps to be held after the MLS Cup. Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

"A core pillar of 'The U.S. Way' emphasizes two key priorities: expanding opportunities for both youth and senior national team players and maintaining deep, cooperative relationships with our domestic leagues and clubs," Onyewu said in a statement.

"The January camp has long been an important platform for player evaluation and integration, with many current and former U.S. men's national team players earning their first international experiences during this period. Its impact on our program's growth and player pathway has been significant and enduring."

That said, there is a long line of players who used the January camp as a springboard to their international careers. Current U.S. defender Tim Ream was called into the 2011 edition of the January camp, while Mark McKenzie took part in both 2019 and 2020. Last January, Max Arfsten, Diego Luna, Patrick Agyemang and Matt Freese used the camp to help propel them to bigger roles under current U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino. The next camp for USMNT prospects will now be held in a little over 15 months.

"This adjustment is designed to preserve the developmental and evaluative benefits of the camp while alleviating scheduling strain on clubs and players," Oguchi added, "The December period offers a more balanced window that minimizes conflicts with pre-season preparation, aligns more effectively with player recovery cycles, and continues to provide our national team coaches a valuable opportunity to assess and integrate domestic-based talent."