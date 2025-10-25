Transfer rumors, news: Man United optimistic over Hjulmand deal

Gab Marcotti reacts to a report that Eric Cantona and other Manchester United icons have been asked to help front a bid for new investors to take over the club. (1:44)

Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand could join Manchester United due to his previous work with manager Ruben Amorim, while Chelsea are in pole position to land Strasbourg right back Guela Doué. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

- Manchester United are optimistic they can secure a deal to sign Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand, according to TEAMtalk. The Denmark international, 26, is loved by manager Ruben Amorim, who coached him in Portugal before making the switch to Old Trafford. While Hjulmand has an €80 million release clause in his contract, the Red Devils believe it may be negotiable given the relationship between Amorim and his former employer. Other names on United's midfield wishlist include Borussia Dortmund's Jobe Bellingham and Porto's Victor Froholdt.

- Chelsea could rival Aston Villa and Brighton to land Strasbourg right back Guela Doué, says Football Insider. The shared-ownership BlueCo model between the Blues and Strasbourg may be the deciding factor in where the 23-year-old ultimately ends up, but they are also tracking Barcelona's Ronald Araújo in a bid to find a long-term replacement to the injury-ravaged Reece James. Doué's younger brother Désiré has shot to fame for Paris Saint-Germain in recent years.

- Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki is wanted by Chelsea and AC Milan, as per Corriere dello Sport. According to the outlet, both clubs have been tracking the Japan international for the past few weeks, with the Blues seemingly on the lookout for a long-term replacement for Robert Sánchez. Suzuki, 23, has been at Parma since 2024, playing 44 times to date for the club in Serie A, and is studying English and Italian.

- Manchester City could rival the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for teenage sensation Said El Mala, Sport1 has revealed. The Cologne winger has had a searing start in the Bundesliga this season, having scored three excellent goals from his first six matches. As such, a host of clubs around Europe are said to be keeping tabs on El Mala, but City's interest, in particular, is "certified." The 19-year-old is under contract until June 2030.

- Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has a €65 million release clause in his contract amid continued interest from the Saudi Pro League, BBC Sport reports. While sources close to the player insist he has no wish to move to Saudi Arabia next summer, it remains to be seen whether a club could once again try and tempt him away from Old Trafford in the near future. Fernandes, 31, is under contract at United until 2027, although he also has the option to extend by a further year. It is reported that several major European clubs are also keen on landing him next summer.

- Chelsea have no intention of letting midfielder Andrey Santos leave the club in January, despite recent reports linking him with a move to Manchester United. (TEAMtalk)

- Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is set to leave Barcelona in January in a bid to secure regular first-team football. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are among those interested. (Ekrem Konur)

- Al Hilal have opened talks with midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić over a new contract until 2028, as his deal expires next summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- AC Milan are looking to sign Atlético Madrid defender José María Giménez in the January window. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Newcastle United are preparing a €30 million bid to sign Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu. (Ekrem Konur)

- Como are among a host of clubs tracking the development of Hoffenheim winger Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab. Bayer Leverkusen also hold "concrete interest" in the player. (Rudy Galetti)

- Heidenheim are "very keen" to sign Bayern Munich forward Arijon Ibrahimović permanently once his loan spell expires at the end of the season. (Sky Germany)

- Free agent Patrick Bamford has been spotted at Coventry City's training ground amid his ongoing search for a new club. Bamford, 32, left Leeds United earlier this year by mutual consent and has been linked with a move to Spanish side Getafe. (Telegraph)

- Fulham are doing "everything they can" to convince head coach Marco Silva to sign a new contract at the club. (Football Insider)