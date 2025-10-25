Open Extended Reactions

Sheffield Wednesday's uphill battle to stay in the Championship has got even tougher after the appointment of administrators triggered a 12-point penalty, leaving the Owls 15 adrift of safety at the bottom of the second tier.

However, optimism already appears to be outweighing any anxiety fans might be feeling.

Supporters were quick to answer a plea from joint administrator Kris Wingfield -- himself a Wednesday season ticket holder since 1984 -- to back the club with their cash.

The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters' Trust has been backing a boycott in recent times, of matches and merchandise, but now says it wants to move from "a phase of resistance" to "a phase of renewal."

Sheffield Wednesday fans ended their boycott of the club's stadium and shop after news of it entering administration. James Holyoak/PA Images via Getty Images

News of Dejphon Chansiri's exit sparked queues at the Hillsborough ticket office and the club shopl.

Seats spelling out Chansiri's name in the North Stand at Hillsborough were ripped out, as the focus turns to securing new ownership.

Owls manager Henrik Pedersen said: "It's a sad situation that a club with our history has to go into administration. But this is one side of the bread, the other side is this is also the beginning of a new era, we can get a fresh restart and we can start to look into the future and create something positive again."

Work has also been done to construct a potential takeover -- even if the club's history, fanbase and potential may mean it is not ultimately required.

"The Trust expects strong interest from prospective buyers. However, should a suitable sale not materialise, supporters can be assured that, for the last few months, we have been working to develop a credible, fan-led takeover proposal," read an open letter.

"This ensures that even in the worst-case scenario, the threat of liquidation will not be an option.

"The Trust has already opened dialogue with them [the joint administrators]and will play a full part in safeguarding the long-term survival and sustainable future of our club."

Reacting to the news, the Trust said: "Today marks one of the most bittersweet days in our club's proud 158-year history.

"Entering administration was the inevitable outcome of years of financial mismanagement, a lack of accountability, and repeated failures to engage credible buyers. Administration is not something to be celebrated. It needn't have ended this way. But we are overjoyed to have Dejphon Chansiri out of our club for good.

"Administration represents a necessary turning point. With the club now totally out of Chansiri's hands, this may be the first step to getting our Wednesday back."