Brazil spoil England's homecoming party as World Cup questions remain

MANCHESTER, England -- There was very little about England's 2-1 defeat to Brazil on Saturday which was welcoming for the start of their "Homecoming Series," as they've called it. For the first 21 minutes of what was meant to be a celebration of their logic-defying Euro 2025 triumph, the Lionesses' had turned up at their own house party and found the place trashed, spray painted in Brazilian green and gold.

Then, after the red card for Brazil captain Angelina, England pressed and prodded for 70 minutes, but couldn't find a way to definitively assert their numerical advantage -- only getting one back on the scoreboard from the penalty spot.

Yes, England were without several of the team that guided them to their rollercoaster triumph in Switzerland back in July, and had a debutant goalkeeper in Khiara Keating. But Brazil will care little about that and dominated the first 20 minutes to go two goals up, only for the flow of the match to head back into England's favor after the dismissal.

Down to 10 players, Brazil's aggressive high line and player-to-player marking became less suffocating, and the Lionesses had far more space and time to take control. But in the end not even super-sub Michelle Agyemang, so often England's savior in the summer, could find the answer this time.

England struggled to assert themselves even when playing against one player less. Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

This was a "friendly" only in name. Brazil celebrated each of their goals as if this match was the Finalissima v2. There were late tackles, immense frustration, a red card, plenty of aggression. Sure it won't count towards any trophies, but this was played right on the edge. Exactly what you want as a coach, you imagine, but if you're looking for English lessons learnt from this defeat to Brazil, it illustrated the juggling act facing Sarina Wiegman over the next two years heading into the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil.

England were without first-team players Hannah Hampton, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Leah Williamson, while the absent Grace Clinton and Jess Park would've also likely featured had they been available. Lucy Bronze also began things on the bench, meaning it was a patchwork defense, with Maya Le Tissier at right back (much to Manchester United's bemusement) and debutant Keating in goal.

Despite the all-Arsenal front line, and the mainstays Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway anchoring midfield, for the first 20 minutes, England played like they'd just been stitched together. Brazil were dominant, exploiting lapses in England's defense, unnerving Keating and playing with an intensity and aggressiveness the Lionesses' couldn't match. Their goals, from Bia Zaneratto and Dudinha, saw Brazil profit from England uncertainty at the back but then Angelina pulled back Ella Toone as she ran through and all of the visitors' great plans were shelved.

We saw England attempt to find their rhythm, exchanging short passes in and around Brazil's box, trying to unpick the defense. Russo held the ball up well, but far too often moves broke down with the final ball wanting, and ultimately, the closest England came to scoring in the first half was from the free kick following Angelina's red card, as Alex Greenwood's effort struck the bar and Jess Carter headed the rebound over from close range.

The Lionesses eventually they got their breakthrough in the second half: Beth Mead was clattered in the box, Stanway placed home the penalty. But there was to be no second wave of England attack. Stanway rocketed one effort against the bar in the 82nd minute, and the match finished with Brazil playing the clock down leaving the Lionesses trying in vain to find an equalizer.

Tarciane and her Brazil teammates celebrate after their impressive win. Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Ultimately, there were always going to be evenings like this after the drama, glory and ridiculousness of their summer. In front of 37,460 supporters at the Etihad Stadium, these were England's first steps as back-to-back European champions. The target on their back is getting bigger by the tournament, but you feel this is going to emblematic of their next two-year cycle: there will be plenty of twists and turns.

The mission facing Wiegman is to finetune this group and make sure it peaks again in 2027 -- without her long-time assistant Arjan Veurink, who has taken charge of Netherlands, and with a new-look backroom staff. She faces the double-edged sword of building depth and winning, at the same time. She must find long-term cover and competition for Bronze at right back, establish a first-choice left back, evolve their defense, and also build experience behind Hampton. It's far from straightforward, but that's why they've put fixtures like this on the calendar.

In the true sense of a "friendly," this match is meaningless in the wider scheme of things. But, as defender Esme Morgan said in midweek, England have 10 camps (this being the first) between now and the World Cup. Every opportunity must be taken and lessons learned.

From this one, England need to look at how they had a player advantage for over 70 minutes and still came second. As first steps go after yet another sport-redefining summer, this wasn't the party they had hoped for.