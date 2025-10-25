Open Extended Reactions

After weeks of boycotting home games, Sheffield Wednesday fans flocked to Hillsborough on Saturday. James Holyoak/PA Images via Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Oxford United did little to spoil the atmosphere at Hillsborough despite the home side slipping further adrift at the foot of the table after receiving a 12-point deduction as a result of going into administration this week.

Goals from Will Lankshear and Cameron Brannagan gave Oxford a two-goal lead at the break before Sean Fusire pulled one back for Wednesday early in the second half.

The game was played amid a backdrop of renewed optimism among the home supporters following the news that the appointment of administrators had seen controversial owner Dejphon Chansiri relinquish control of the club.

The crowd figure in excess of 27,000 was in stark contrast to Wednesday's midweek game at home to Middlesbrough, which many fans had stayed away from.

Buoyed by the vociferous support, Wednesday made a bright start without testing Jamie Cumming in the Oxford goal in the early stages of the game.

Oxford's first attack of note saw Filip Krastev fire in a low shot on the run which was beaten away by home keeper Joe Lumley.

Lankshear struck the first blow in the 12th minute when he got on the end of Brannagan's ball into the area, stooping to head in at the far post.

Bailey Cadamarteri twice threatened to equalise in the space of a few minutes, first putting a shot on the turn wide and then seeing his effort saved by Cumming after receiving a good ball from Barry Bannan.

Krastev had a great chance to score when he found himself one-on-one with Lumley after a mistake from Dominic Iorfa, but his failure to shoot early allowed the defender to recover and get in a vital challenge.

A large screen at Hillsborough before kick-off. On Friday, the club filed for administration, ending long-term owner Dejphon Chansiri's association with the club. James Holyoak/PA Images via Getty Images

Soon afterwards, in the 36th minute, Brannagan put the visitors further ahead, beating Lumley with a thumping free-kick from distance.

Fusire gave Wednesday hope with a goal in the 53rd minute, seizing on a loose ball before beating Cumming with a firm drive.

There was frustration for the hosts when Cadamarteri just failed to get a touch to Svante Ingelsson's low cross.

Another good chance was spurned when Yan Valery stabbed the ball straight at Cumming from close range.

With skipper Bannan often at the centre of Wednesday's attacks, it seemed only a matter of time until the home side levelled.

Harry Amass could have done better in the closing stages when his header from a good position was easily saved by Cumming and then Jamal Lowe volleyed straight at the keeper from around eight yards out.

Substitutes Przemyslaw Placheta and Mark Harris both had opportunities to kill the game off in rare second-half attacks from Oxford.

The battling performance drew applause from the home supporters at the final whistle.