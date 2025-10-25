Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Liverpool striker Alexander Isak is not part of the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Brentford after picking up a groin injury in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Sweden striker, who has scored just one goal in eight appearances for his new club after joining them in a £125 million transfer from Newcastle United in the summer, was forced off at halftime in Liverpool's win at Deutsche Bank Park.

Mohamed Salah, who dropped to the bench against Frankfurt, has been restored to the starting lineup in Isak's place. It has been a challenging season for the Egypt international, who has scored just three goals in all competitions this term.

Alexander Isak missed out on Liverpool's squad to face Brentford with a groin injury. Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

"I hope he is not ever going to take it well, because the moment you are going to take it well then you miss the fire," Slot said of leaving Salah out of the starting XI in midweek.

"That goes for every player, by the way. Not only Mo. The moment you start to accept that you are not playing anymore and you are fine with that, then you miss the fire that is needed to play at this level."

Ryan Gravenberch is also not fit to feature against Brentford after sustaining an ankle injury in the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United last weekend. Conor Bradley starts in place of the injured Jeremie Frimpong while Milos Kerkez comes in for Andy Robertson at left-back.