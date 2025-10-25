Open Extended Reactions

Kevin De Bruyne's goal could prove costly for Napoli despite it setting the defending champions on the way to a 3-1 win over Inter Milan and back to the top of Serie A on Saturday.

De Bruyne appeared to pull a muscle as he converted a first-half penalty, immediately clutching the back of his right thigh. The former Manchester City player looked distraught and had to be helped off the field by two medical staff.

Scott McTominay and Frank Anguissa also scored for Napoli after the break, either side of an Inter penalty converted by Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

The result got Napoli back to winning ways -- after last weekend's loss at Torino and Tuesday's chastening 6-2 defeat at PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League -- and lifted them a point above second-placed AC Milan, who drew against Pisa on Friday.

Inter, who had been on a seven-match winning run, were left in fourth.

Kevin De Bruyne suffered an injury after scoring a penalty in Napoli's win over Inter Milan. Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Napoli were already struggling with injuries and their problems got worse when De Bruyne was forced off after firing his spot-kick powerfully into the bottom corner.

The penalty had been awarded after Inter midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was adjudged to have fouled Giovanni Di Lorenzo. Mkhitaryan also went off injured.

Inter came close to levelling the match in the dying seconds of the first half as Alessandro Bastoni hit the crossbar and Denzel Dumfries clipped the post.

The visitors continued to pour forward after the break but McTominay doubled Napoli's lead in the 54th minute following a rapid counterattack. He sprung the offside trap to run onto Leonardo Spinazzola's fine pass and drive it into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

It was McTominay's third goal this week after his brace against PSV.

Çalhanoğlu reduced the deficit five minutes later with a penalty after Napoli defender Alessandro Buongiorno charged down a Lautaro Martínez header with his arm.

However, Anguissa restored Napoli's two-goal advantage in the 67th when he finished off another clinical counterattack.