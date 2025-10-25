Find out how Sarina Wiegman's England lost 2-1 to Brazil in an international friendly at the Etihad Stadium. (1:11)

MANCHESTER -- Sarina Wiegman is unsure why England have developed a habit of falling behind in matches but vowed the Lionesses will learn from their 2-1 defeat to Brazil.

The defeat to Brazil in Manchester was the Lionesses' first match since they won the Euros in July. The hosts started slowly, and fell 2-0 behind after 18 minutes, but a red card for Brazil captain Angelina after 22 minutes saw the flow of the match change. Despite the numerical advantage, England struggled to carve out clear opportunities and only had Georgia Stanway's second-half penalty to show for playing the bulk of the match with an extra player.

It was the fourth match running for England where they conceded the first goal, and Wiegman is still looking for answers as to why they have developed this unwanted trait.

"We make these mistakes," Wiegman said. "If I knew why, then I would've solved it straight away as I don't like to get behind. I think our decision making and execution helped them to get the counterattack and score two goals. I'm going to think about it and try and solve it."

Despite the defeat, Wiegman said her team will learn lessons from the match.

"You hope for a result, but it was a good game to start with again after the Euros. Brazil are a good opponent, a South American opponent -- more extravert and emotional. It was good to have that in front of us.

"They played very direct and of course we want to get a better result, but I think we got a lot of challenges in this game that we need to experience so we know what we need to improve. Some things we did well, and some things we didn't do well. If you play an opponent who doesn't give you that, then you're not going to learn."

Wiegman told ITV she feels the team need to improve their movement in the final third. "They [Brazil] started how we expected them to start. They won the ball on the counter-attack and that harmed us twice. There were so many opportunities.

"They got the red card and from then we dominated the game. What was missing was the final part. They are tough in defending, they have really good players. The learning we take is to create even more in the final third and getting the final detail right in execution and decision-making."

Wiegman was pleased with debutant Khiara Keating's performance and was also happy with how Maya Le Tissier played at right-back. England will now look to bounce back against Australia on Tuesday in Derby, but the Lionesses are not viewing this defeat to Brazil as a setback.

"We've come here to a home crowd with a European trophy in our hands," Stanway told ITV. "Today was a day we came to celebrate with them.

"We had a lot of chances second half, on another day they go in. We'll review this, build from it. We've got a lot of time."