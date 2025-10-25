Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim has urged caution despite leading Manchester United to a third consecutive win to push them up to fourth in the Premier League table.

United beat Brighton 4-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday to build on victories over Sunderland and Liverpool.

The run has prompted a stark change in mood since the 3-1 defeat to Brentford at the end of September.

And Amorim has warned his players that the bubble could burst just as quickly if they do not remain focused ahead of Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest.

United boss Ruben Amorim has called for restraint in celebration after his side beat Brighton 4-2. (Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)

"You can feel that the team is a little bit different," Amorim said.

"We can respond in a different way and we feel that we can solve anything and that helps us to win these kind of games when you are in a very good moment.

"Three weeks ago [it was different] so that can change in the next three weeks.

"Let's enjoy, but the urgency of this could change and it must be there in the next training."

United looked to be cruising against Brighton after going 3-0 up after an hour.

- Dawson: United finally have momentum after Brighton win

- Premier League recap: Liverpool, Chelsea suffer shock losses

- El Clásico is here! Everything you need to know ahead of Real Madrid vs Barcelona

The visitors fought back to 3-2 before Bryan Mbeumo scored his second of the game in stoppage time. Despite the late scare, Amorim said he was more pleased with the performance against Brighton than he was with the display in the 2-1 over Liverpool at Anfield.

"I think it was a more complete performance," he said.

"You can say whatever you want to say against Liverpool but they didn't deserve to lose that game. We deserved to win but they didn't deserve to lose. I think today we did a little bit of everything.

"We had the ball, we created chances, we defended high, we defended low. So when it's more complete. I feel that it's more, it's not a statement but I feel more complete also as a manager. So today I think I like more than the last weekend."