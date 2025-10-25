Open Extended Reactions

United States women's national team head coach Emma Hayes said U.S. Soccer is working on a "pre- and post-pregnancy protocol" for USWNT players that she hopes will be shared "with our larger landscape."

The disclosure by Hayes came on the same day that USWNT forward Lynn Biyendolo (née Williams) and her husband Marley announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child. It also comes in the wake of a similar initiative announced by FIFA last year.

Biyendolo joins a list of current players on the USWNT who either recently gave birth or are pregnant. Sophia Wilson gave birth to her daughter, Gianna, last month, while Mallory Swanson is expecting the arrival of her first child later this year.

When asked about Biyendolo's announcement, Hayes praised the forward, calling her "an old soul who will be an incredible mom." But Hayes then took the opportunity to talk about the proposed protocol, which is still in the planning stages, and doesn't yet have an official announcement date.

Hayes said the project will center on "how to combine the right things in the right ways and the right specialisms around so that players feel supported; that through their journey of having a baby that feels like they're doing the right things, but also gets them back in the safest way possible, depending if it's a natural pregnancy or if it is a C-section."

Lynn Biyendolo, of the Seattle Reign and USWNT, announced her pregnancy on Saturday. Alika Jenner/NWSL via Getty Images

Hayes added: "I know [Biyendolo] will be supported like all of our players in their pregnancy."

Hayes made her comments ahead of Sunday's rematch against Portugal in East Hartford, Connecticut. The USWNT suffered a rare, 2-1 defeat to Portugal on Thursday, one that Hayes likened to a game of whack-a-mole afterward given her side's inability to solve problems on the field.

While still expressing disappointment at the result, Hayes said she is also "extremely optimistic" about her team's ability to bounce back. She's also keen to address any weaknesses in her team now rather than during qualifying for the 2027 World Cup.

"We don't want to get to a major qualifying game and there becomes a situation that we haven't faced," she said. "And I felt that there were challenges in [the Portugal] game that we haven't faced yet. So I'm really pleased we get the chance to address those things.

"Second of all, we are a great team and as I keep reminding the players, whenever things get challenging, lean into the team in every way, shape or form, whether that's in our game model, whether that's outside of the field, let's lean into each other.

"And I've said before, healthy culture, great people always is going to represent great progress. So I'm super excited for training and the game tomorrow."