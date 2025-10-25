Joško Gvardiol tells Rob Dawson how the Manchester City squad felt about being overlooked in the Premier League title race. (1:38)

Pep Guardiola has warned Norway manager Ståle Solbakken that prolific striker Erling Haaland may not get much rest this season.

Haaland has made a blistering start to the campaign for both Guardiola's Manchester City and Norway, scoring a remarkable 24 goals from just 14 appearances.

His stunning form has not only established City as strong contenders for honours once again but put Norway on the brink of qualification for the World Cup.

The Scandinavian country have not appeared on the world stage since 1998 but, while Haaland is vital to Solbakken's team, City boss Guardiola can ill afford to be without him either.

Erling Haaland has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

Guardiola said: "I'm so sorry for my colleague Ståle Solbakken from the national team of Norway but I'm not thinking about that.

"Maybe at the end if we win the Premier League 10 points in front and 10 fixtures from the end he'll take a rest. Now he feels fit, he feels fine.

"The Champions League is massively important. We are in a position right now where the games we've played so far and the next two games at home will give us a really, really big chance to finish in the first eight.

"In the Premier League, I don't have the feeling Arsenal are going to drop many points. That is a reality.

"Liverpool lost a few games in the league but I think they remain one of the main favourites. Three or four points at this stage is nothing.

"I have the feeling both teams will lose few points and that's why we have to be there."

Haaland has scored in his last 12 matches for club or country and will be hoping to extend that sequence as City travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

He is also nearing a century of goals in the competition after his double against Everton last week took him to 96 from 105 games.

City are still without key midfielder Rodri and will check on the fitness of his deputy Nico González after he came off with a foot injury at Villarreal on Tuesday.