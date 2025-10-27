England vs Australia: Kick-off time, how to watch women's international friendly, news

Find out how Sarina Wiegman's England lost 2-1 to Brazil in an international friendly at the Etihad Stadium. (1:11)

England play their second friendly in four days when they host Australia at Derby's Pride Park Stadium on Tuesday. This is the Lionesses' first set of games since winning the Euro 2024 last summer, and they will be looking for a positive result after a disappointing defeat to Brazil.

The 2-1 loss to the South America at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, conceding two early goals and only managing to pull one back in the form of a Georgia Stanway penalty.

As was the case throughout the Euros, England fell behind in a slow start, which Wiegman later admitted was something she is yet to get hear head completely around. It was the fourth match running for England where they conceded the first goal.

England are without first-team regulars Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and captain Leah Williamson for this set of internationals, while the likes of Grace Clinton and Jess Park, who have had impressive starts to the WSL season, are also not in contention for fitness reasons.

Australia, on the other hand, come into this game on the back of a win -- having gotten the better of Wales 2-1 in Cardiff on Saturday evening. Caitlin Foord's 85th-minute winner gave the Matildas the win in that game against Wales, after Courtney Nevin's opener was canceled out by Mared Griffiths for Wales.

Unlike Wiegman, Australia coach Joe Montemurro doesn't have many injury concerns to worry about, but he needs to find ways to pick up his side's performance levels, in order to compete with the top teams in the world.

How to watch:

The match will be broadcast on ITV in the UK, and on Paramoung+ in the U.S.and in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET, 5 a.m. AEST, Wednesday)

Venue: Pride Park Stadium, Derby

Expected Lineups:

England (4-2-3-1)

GK: Hannah Hampton

RB: Lucy Bronze | CB: Jess Carter | CB: Maya Le Tissier | LB: Alex Greenwood

DM: Keira Walsh | DM: Georgia Stanway

RW: Chloe Kelly | AM: Ella Toone | LW: Beth Mead

CF: Alessia Russo

Australia (4-4-2)

GK: Mackenzie Arnold

RB: Ellie Carpenter | CB: Winonah Heatley | CB: Clare Hunt | LB: Steph Catley

RM: Hayley Raso | CM: Katrina Gorry | CM: Kyra Cooney-Cross | LM: Kaitlyn Torpey

CF: Sam Kerr | CF: Caitlin Foord

Stats:

The last time these two teams met was in the 2023 World Cup semifinal, which England won 3-1 in Sydney.

Australia have won only one of their last five matches against England.

England have conceded the first goal in each of their last four matches, dating back to the quarterfinal of Euro 2025.

