Stoppage-time goals in the Premier League are out of control

The Premier League is one of the most exciting competitions in the world, but this season things have been taken to a whole new level.
Indeed, according to Opta data, there have been 32 goals scored after the 90th minute so far this season. From a total of 229. That's 13.9%!
Of course, there was one Saturday in September when EIGHT went in on the same day, which was unsurprisingly a Premier League record, but when compared to last season, when there were 96 stoppage-time goals from a total of 1,115 (8.6%), it's a big difference.
So here's a list of every one scored so far. And remember, when the game clock says 89, it's the 90th minute.
Oct. 25
Charalampos Kostoulas, 91:38 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2-4 Manchester United
Bryan Mbeumo, 96:00 - Manchester United 4-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
Chemsdine Talbi, 92:21 - Sunderland 2-1 Chelsea
Bruno Guimaraes, 89:15 - Newcastle United 2-1 Fulham
Oct. 24
Mateus Fernandes, 89:23 - West Ham United 1-2 Leeds United
Oct. 20
Matias Jensen, 94:00 - Brentford 2-0 West Ham United
Oct. 18
Jean-Philippe Mateta (P), 96:35 - Crystal Palace 3-3 AFC Bournemouth
Ladislav Krejci (OG), 91:53 - Sunderland 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Oct. 5
Jack Grealish, 92:21 - Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace
Oct. 4
Estevao, 95:00 - Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool
Oct. 3
Antoine Semenyo, 95:17 - AFC Bournemouth 3-1 Fulham
Sept. 28
Gabriel Magalhaes, 95:45 - Arsenal 2-1 Fulham
Sept. 27
Joao Palhinha, 93:27 - Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Maxim De Cuyper, 91:39 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Chelsea
Danny Welbeck, 99:31 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Chelsea
Eddie Nketiah, 96:59 - Crystal Palace 2-1 Liverpool
Eli Kroupi, 92:13 - AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Leeds United
Erling Haaland, 89:30 - Manchester City 5-1 Burnley
Erling Haaland, 92:40 - Manchester City 5-1 Burnley
Mathias Jensen, 94:56 - Brentford 3-1 Manchester United
Sept. 21
Gabriel Martinelli, 92:04 - Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City
Sept. 14
Mohamed Salah (P), 94:21 - Liverpool 1-0 Burnley
Sept. 13
Fabio Carvalho, 92:58 - Brentford 2-2 Chelsea
Gabriel Gudmundsson (OG), 93:46 - Fulham 0-1 Leeds United - W 1-0
Aug. 31
Callum Wilson, 90:37 - West Ham United 3-0 Nottingham Forest
Aug. 30
Bruno Fernandes (P), 96:10 - Manchester United 3-2 Burnley
Wilson Isidor, 95:17 - Sunderland 2-1 Brentford
Aug. 25
Rio Ngumoha, 99:44 - Liverpool 3-2 Newcastle United
Aug. 23
Viktor Gyökeres (P), 94:25 - Arsenal 5-0 Leeds United
Aug. 16
Rodrigo Muniz, 96:01 - Fulham 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Wilson Isidor, 91:03 - Sunderland 3-0 West Ham United
Aug. 15
Mohamed Salah, 93:51 - Liverpool 4-2 AFC Bournemouth