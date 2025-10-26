Stoppage-time goals in the Premier League are out of control

Open Extended Reactions

The Premier League is one of the most exciting competitions in the world, but this season things have been taken to a whole new level.

Indeed, according to Opta data, there have been 32 goals scored after the 90th minute so far this season. From a total of 229. That's 13.9%!

Of course, there was one Saturday in September when EIGHT went in on the same day, which was unsurprisingly a Premier League record, but when compared to last season, when there were 96 stoppage-time goals from a total of 1,115 (8.6%), it's a big difference.

So here's a list of every one scored so far. And remember, when the game clock says 89, it's the 90th minute.

Oct. 25

Charalampos Kostoulas, 91:38 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2-4 Manchester United

Bryan Mbeumo, 96:00 - Manchester United 4-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Chemsdine Talbi, 92:21 - Sunderland 2-1 Chelsea

Bruno Guimaraes, 89:15 - Newcastle United 2-1 Fulham

Chemsdine Talbi celebrates his winner for Sunderland. Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Oct. 24

Mateus Fernandes, 89:23 - West Ham United 1-2 Leeds United

Oct. 20

Matias Jensen, 94:00 - Brentford 2-0 West Ham United

Oct. 18

Jean-Philippe Mateta (P), 96:35 - Crystal Palace 3-3 AFC Bournemouth

Ladislav Krejci (OG), 91:53 - Sunderland 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Oct. 5

Jack Grealish, 92:21 - Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace

Oct. 4

Estevao, 95:00 - Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool

Oct. 3

Antoine Semenyo, 95:17 - AFC Bournemouth 3-1 Fulham

Sept. 28

Gabriel Magalhaes, 95:45 - Arsenal 2-1 Fulham

Sept. 27

Joao Palhinha, 93:27 - Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Maxim De Cuyper, 91:39 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Chelsea

Danny Welbeck, 99:31 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Chelsea

Eddie Nketiah, 96:59 - Crystal Palace 2-1 Liverpool

Eli Kroupi, 92:13 - AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Leeds United

Erling Haaland, 89:30 - Manchester City 5-1 Burnley

Erling Haaland, 92:40 - Manchester City 5-1 Burnley

Mathias Jensen, 94:56 - Brentford 3-1 Manchester United

Erling Haaland got a late double vs. Burnley. Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Sept. 21

Gabriel Martinelli, 92:04 - Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City

Sept. 14

Mohamed Salah (P), 94:21 - Liverpool 1-0 Burnley

Sept. 13

Fabio Carvalho, 92:58 - Brentford 2-2 Chelsea

Gabriel Gudmundsson (OG), 93:46 - Fulham 0-1 Leeds United - W 1-0

Aug. 31

Callum Wilson, 90:37 - West Ham United 3-0 Nottingham Forest

Aug. 30

Bruno Fernandes (P), 96:10 - Manchester United 3-2 Burnley

Wilson Isidor, 95:17 - Sunderland 2-1 Brentford

Aug. 25

Rio Ngumoha, 99:44 - Liverpool 3-2 Newcastle United

Aug. 23

Viktor Gyökeres (P), 94:25 - Arsenal 5-0 Leeds United

Aug. 16

Rodrigo Muniz, 96:01 - Fulham 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Wilson Isidor, 91:03 - Sunderland 3-0 West Ham United

Aug. 15

Mohamed Salah, 93:51 - Liverpool 4-2 AFC Bournemouth