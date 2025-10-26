        <
          Stoppage-time goals in the Premier League are out of control

          Oct 26, 2025, 10:57 AM

          The Premier League is one of the most exciting competitions in the world, but this season things have been taken to a whole new level.

          Indeed, according to Opta data, there have been 32 goals scored after the 90th minute so far this season. From a total of 229. That's 13.9%!

          Of course, there was one Saturday in September when EIGHT went in on the same day, which was unsurprisingly a Premier League record, but when compared to last season, when there were 96 stoppage-time goals from a total of 1,115 (8.6%), it's a big difference.

          So here's a list of every one scored so far. And remember, when the game clock says 89, it's the 90th minute.

          Oct. 25

          Charalampos Kostoulas, 91:38 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2-4 Manchester United

          Bryan Mbeumo, 96:00 - Manchester United 4-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

          Chemsdine Talbi, 92:21 - Sunderland 2-1 Chelsea

          Bruno Guimaraes, 89:15 - Newcastle United 2-1 Fulham

          Oct. 24

          Mateus Fernandes, 89:23 - West Ham United 1-2 Leeds United

          Oct. 20

          Matias Jensen, 94:00 - Brentford 2-0 West Ham United

          Oct. 18

          Jean-Philippe Mateta (P), 96:35 - Crystal Palace 3-3 AFC Bournemouth

          Ladislav Krejci (OG), 91:53 - Sunderland 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

          Oct. 5

          Jack Grealish, 92:21 - Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace

          Oct. 4

          Estevao, 95:00 - Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool

          Oct. 3

          Antoine Semenyo, 95:17 - AFC Bournemouth 3-1 Fulham

          Sept. 28

          Gabriel Magalhaes, 95:45 - Arsenal 2-1 Fulham

          Sept. 27

          Joao Palhinha, 93:27 - Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

          Maxim De Cuyper, 91:39 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Chelsea

          Danny Welbeck, 99:31 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Chelsea

          Eddie Nketiah, 96:59 - Crystal Palace 2-1 Liverpool

          Eli Kroupi, 92:13 - AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Leeds United

          Erling Haaland, 89:30 - Manchester City 5-1 Burnley

          Erling Haaland, 92:40 - Manchester City 5-1 Burnley

          Mathias Jensen, 94:56 - Brentford 3-1 Manchester United

          Sept. 21

          Gabriel Martinelli, 92:04 - Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City

          Sept. 14

          Mohamed Salah (P), 94:21 - Liverpool 1-0 Burnley

          Sept. 13

          Fabio Carvalho, 92:58 - Brentford 2-2 Chelsea

          Gabriel Gudmundsson (OG), 93:46 - Fulham 0-1 Leeds United - W 1-0

          Aug. 31

          Callum Wilson, 90:37 - West Ham United 3-0 Nottingham Forest

          Aug. 30

          Bruno Fernandes (P), 96:10 - Manchester United 3-2 Burnley

          Wilson Isidor, 95:17 - Sunderland 2-1 Brentford

          Aug. 25

          Rio Ngumoha, 99:44 - Liverpool 3-2 Newcastle United

          Aug. 23

          Viktor Gyökeres (P), 94:25 - Arsenal 5-0 Leeds United

          Aug. 16

          Rodrigo Muniz, 96:01 - Fulham 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

          Wilson Isidor, 91:03 - Sunderland 3-0 West Ham United

          Aug. 15

          Mohamed Salah, 93:51 - Liverpool 4-2 AFC Bournemouth