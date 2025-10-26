Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona eye Greenwood-Rashford reunion

Open Extended Reactions

Marseille striker Mason Greenwood could reunite with Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford at Barcelona, while LAFC striker Son Heung-Min could join AC Milan on loan ahead of the World Cup. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Lionel Messi extends Inter Miami contract through 2028

- Rashford reveals previous Barça talks over Man United exit

- Arsenal prodigy Dowman, 15, agrees scholarship deal - sources

Marseille striker Mason Greenwood has impressed since moving to France. Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Barcelona scouts are keeping tabs on Marseille striker Mason Greenwood, which could see the former Manchester United star reunited with loanee Marcus Rashford, says The Sun. Greenwood, 24, has netted four times for Marseille so far this season, adding to the 22 goals and five assists he registered in his first year after signing from Getafe. However, he is reported to be homesick for England and could be tempted to a move that would see him partnered with a friendly face. Should Barcelona get their man, Greenwood's former club United -- who suspended him in January 2022 after he was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault, before the CPS dropped all charges -- would be due 50% of any fee paid.

- LAFC striker Son Heung-Min could join AC Milan on loan thanks to a clause in his contract -- nicknamed the "Beckham clause" -- that enables him to move to Europe during the MLS winter break. Calciomercato reports that the former Tottenham forward, 33, is keen to maintain his fitness in South Korea's buildup to the 2026 World Cup next summer, and would consider a switch when the MLS season breaks for three months.

- Manchester United are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham, according to the Mirror. The 20-year-old joined Dortmund from Sunderland in the summer for €30 million but has only started twice in league action, with his situation further complicated by tensions between his dad, Mark, and Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl. United are considering a loan move in January as they look to strengthen their midfield options, but it's unclear as to whether Bellingham would be prepared to leave Dortmund so soon after joining.

- Liverpool could step up interest in Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, 25, and Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, 24, according to Football Insider. Liverpool have lost four games in a row, despite having spent over £450 million in the summer, and the duo are being earmarked as potential replacements for Mohamed Salah, who signed a new contract recently but could consider his future in January after a poor run of form.

- Following yesterday's news that Manchester United boss Ruben Amorin is hopeful of signing midfielder Morten Hjulmand from Sporting CP, it now appears Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City could hijack the move. Record claims that both Thomas Frank and Pep Guardiola are monitoring the 26-year-old's situation with a view to moving ahead of the January transfer window. Hjulmand made 65 appearances under Amorim and though he's available for €80 million, both City and Spurs are likely to add first in an effort to usurp United for the Denmark international.

EXPERT TAKE

play 2:25 Nicol 'shell-shocked' after Liverpool's loss vs. Brentford Steve Nicol reacts to Liverpool's 3-2 loss to Brentford in the Premier League.

OTHER RUMORS

- Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay could make a sensational return to the Premier League because he's struggling to adapt to life off the field in Italy. The 28-year-old Scotland international is struggling with the amount of attention he's getting after netting 17 goals in 46 games. (Sun)

- Sevilla have joined West Ham United in the race to sign Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee, as new Sevilla boss Matias Almeyda wants to overhaul his squad and is desperate to add more firepower to his attacking options.. (Mirror)

- Tottenham and Manchester City are keen on Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, 28, who has already attracted interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool in the last 12 months. (TBR)

- Tottenham scouts were spotted monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Can Uzun during their defeat against Liverpool in the Champions League last week. Frankfurt are reluctant to part with the 19 year old, but could be persuaded by a bid of €70 million. (Sun)

- Newcastle United are hoping to see off the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Crystal Palace in the chase for Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, 23, who has scored two goals and registered two assists this season. (TBR)

- Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano is yet to extend his contract and is a target for both Real Madrid and Chelsea. The 26-year-old could leave the Bavarian giants for nothing at the end of the season if an agreement can't be reached. (Christian Falk)

- Roma could part with strike duo Artem Dovbyk and Evan Ferguson in January due to their lack of goals. Between them, the two forwards have scored just once this season, with Ferguson in particular failing to find the net in the last 12 months. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Borussia Dortmund are hoping forward Karim Adeyemi will sign a contract extension and talks between the club and his agent, Jorge Mendes, are ongoing. Barcelona and Chelsea are reported to be monitoring the situation. (Ekrem Konur)

- Burnley are interested in signing Werder Bremen 18-year-old center back Abdoul Karim Coulibaly. The Germany U19 defender is also attracting interest from Italy and Portugal. (Ekrem Konur)