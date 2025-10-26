Open Extended Reactions

Andy Robertson admitted Liverpool are "nowhere near good enough" after their slump continued at Brentford.

The Reds were well beaten 3-2 on Saturday night in west London to slip to a fourth straight Premier League defeat.

"We've got to work harder, it's as simple as that," Robertson told LFC TV. "In training and games; recovering better. All of us have to.

"When you're at this football club, people demand results. The fans travel up and down. They spend a lot of money to come and support us.

"In a difficult moment, the only way to get out of it is work even harder, run that bit more and look after yourself that bit better.

Liverpool are on their worst-ever Premier League run after a 3-2 defeat to Brentford. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"That's what we've got to do - because the results have been nowhere near good enough over the last five, six games, and we're the only ones who can get us out of it."

Goals from Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade put Brentford 2-0 up before Milos Kerkez pulled one back in first-half stoppage time.

Igor Thiago then converted a controversial penalty, awarded after the VAR adjudged Virgil van Dilk's clip on Ouattara was in the area, and Mohamed's Salah's first goal in seven games came too late to prevent another loss.

Next up for the faltering champions is a midweek Carabao Cup visit from Crystal Palace, the side whose win over Liverpool last month began this poor run.

"Starting Wednesday again, there's no rest," added Scotland defender Robertson.

"There's no time to regroup, we've got games, games, games. Sometimes it can be a good thing that you have got such a quick turnaround and we can go again.

"But we need to start playing better and we need to start showing a lot more consistency in our game."

The Bees, tipped to struggle this season after losing boss Thomas Frank and a host of star players, have now won three of their last four matches to sit comfortably in mid-table.

"I'm very happy, and I think we deserved it," said defender Sepp van den Berg, who made a crucial late block on Salah to deny his former club an equaliser.

- Lindop on Liverpool: Last season feels a million miles away

- Slot fumes as Liverpool equal worst-ever Prem run

- Match report: Brentford 3-2 Liverpool

"We struggled a bit at the start of the game -- the way they pressed and the way they built up was a bit different to what we expected.

"We stuck together very well, scored two good goals, and then the 2-1 goal was a bit frustrating, we have to do better there.

"But second half, coming out, the pressure we gave, the confidence we had the whole game, I'm just so proud of the boys."