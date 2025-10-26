Open Extended Reactions

Gary Neville has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, recognising a career that saw him win eight Premier League titles and make 400 league appearances for Manchester United.

Neville, 50, becomes the 25th player to receive the honour since the Hall of Fame was established in 2021. He spent his entire 19-year professional career at Old Trafford -- where he played a key role at right-back under Sir Alex Ferguson in the 1990s and 2000s.

A graduate of the club's famous 'Class of '92', Neville also won the FA Cup on three occasions and the UEFA Champions League twice -- including in a famous treble in 1999.

He was selected from a shortlist of 15 players, by a panel of the 24 previous inductees.

Gary Neville was handed his Hall of Fame medallion by his former captain Bryan Robson on Saturday. Photo by Zohaib Alam - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images

The former England international will enjoy plenty of United company in the Hall of Fame, which now contains eight former Red Devils and Ferguson himself.

Neville was presented with his medallion by his former United captain Bobby Robson at Old Trafford on Saturday.

"It's a huge honour to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame," Neville said.

"When you hear the names of the players who have already been recognised -- legends of the game -- to be among them is special."

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have spent my entire career at the club I grew up supporting, Manchester United, to have played with so many great players and under a manager like Sir Alex Ferguson. My focus was always doing my job for the team, and to be recognised for that is a proud moment.

"I'm proud of what we achieved together and to have played a small part in the history of this league," he added.

Ferguson, who was Neville's only manager at senior club level, said: "The longevity of Gary's career, from a 14-year-old in the Manchester United youth team through to representing England, makes him a worthy recipient of this award.

"I am delighted for Gary; it's a well-earned recognition of a fine career at the highest level."

Neville is one of two nominees to be invested this year, with the second set to be announced next week.